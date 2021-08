Sales of Automotive Front-End Modules in APEJ to Surpass US$ 55,000 Mn by End of 2022

The recently published market study by Fact.MR highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Automotive Front End Module Market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Automotive Front End Module Market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Automotive Front End Module Market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

Industry wide shift towards efficient, aesthetically pleasing and lightweight features continue to influence the growth of the automotive front end module market. With growing consumer inclination toward vehicle front end modules, heavy investments are being made in the automotive front end module space as manufacturers opt for miniaturization of their products. In addition, evolution of smart automotive front end module has embossed a positive impact its market’s growth on the coattails of increasing proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT). Fact.MR envisages that the demand for automotive front end module is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% during the period of forecast, 2017-2022. Steady adoption of automotive front end module is likely to translate into sales nearly cross US$ 121,000 Mn by end of the assessment period, according to the report.

Sales of automotive front end module are likely to remain concentrated in the emerging economies in the Asia Pacific occluding Japan (APEJ). China, in particular, is expected to cement its dominance in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) automotive front end module market owing to rapidly evolving automotive sector in the country, says the report. Sales of automotive front end module in APEJ are estimated to surpass US$ 55,000 Mn by end of 2022, making it an attractive market for stakeholders. Tug of war between North America and Europe is being witnessed in the automotive front end module market, with the latter having a slight upper hand.

Demand for composite material in automotive front end module manufacturing is expected to increase at a rapid pace. According to the report, sales of automotive front end module from composite material are likely to account for more than 55% in the overall automotive front end module market. Acceptance of composites in the automotive sector has witnessed a significant spike with growing demand for lightweight yet durable products. Moreover, high strength to weight ratio of composites coupled with enhanced corrosion resistance and operational feature have furthered their use in automotive front end module manufacturing. Moreover, sales of automotive front end module with composites are also influenced by increasing demand for fuel efficient vehicles.

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

The automotive front-end module market report begins with an executive summary that includes an overall analysis of the market.

Chapter 2 – Overview

This chapter includes an introduction to the automotive front-end module market. It covers market definition and taxonomy. Moreover, the chapter focuses on various macroeconomic aspects impacting the automotive front-end module market growth. It also includes intelligence on autonomous vehicles, influence of China, shift to new technologies, disruption in business models, increasing component cost, and innovations in technology.

Chapter 3 – Automotive Front End Module Market by Vehicle Type

The chapter covers analysis on automotive front end module used across various vehicle types including passenger cars, LCVs and HCVs. The assessment is carried out across all major regions worldwide.

Chapter 4 – Automotive Front End Module Market by Material Type

Analysis of various materials used in the automotive front-end module manufacturing along with their adoption rates is included in this chapter. The section covers intelligence on sales and demand scenarios of plastics, metal, and composites.

Chapter 5 – Automotive Front End Module Market by Sales Channel

The chapter in the automotive front-end module market report includes information on various sales channels for automotive front-end module. OEMs and aftermarkets are discussed in this chapter.

The automotive front end module market continues to witness a steady growth and manufacturers can expect a cohort of opportunities across countries worldwide in the forthcoming years.

