Hopper Dryers Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the Industry Analysis by Key Players

Hopper dryers are also called hot air dryers, and they make the perfect choice for eradicating moisture from the surface of pellets of non-hygroscopic resin, before melting them. Manufacturers dealing in such products are well aware of the continuous struggle, and know that the failure to dry pellets properly left undesirable level of moisture, spoiling the finished product.

To get in-depth insights Request for Brochure here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=B&rep_id=2401

Segmentation of Hopper Dryers Market

Hopper dryers market can be segmented on the basis of product and application.

By application, hopper dryers market can be bifurcated into injection molding machine; extrusion machine, and blow molding machine.

Based on product types, the market can segmented into less than 100KG, 100KG to 500KG, and above 500KG. The demand of 500KG segment of hopper dryers is likely to soar, owing to increase in deployment of over 500KG capacity hopper dryers in injection molding machine and extrusion machine.

Growing Awareness about Importance of Saving Energy Encouraging Manufacturers to Buy Hopper Dryers

Increasing awareness about the importance of saving energy, is propelling manufactures to invest in energy-efficient machines, and thus, could drive the hopper dryers market.

Additionally, hopper dryers are rapid dryers, boasts robustness; can be operated easily; and have low maintenance costs. All these factors are encouraging manufactures to spend on hopper dryers, which could further drive the hopper dryers market.

Key Players in Hopper Dryer Market Adopting Strategies to Promote Business Growth

Some of the main players in the hopper dryer market are ACS Group; Bry-Air Conair; Dri-Air Industries Inc.; Kenplas Industry Ltd.; Motan Colortronic; Novatec, Inc.; Summit Systems; and Yann Bang.

The leading players in hopper dryers market are embracing technology to enhance their products and are adopting wide range of strategies, like acquisitions, product launches, and others, to increase their business revenue globally.

Novatec Inc.: The prominent player in hopper dryers market has opened a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Brookhaven in 2016 to expand its business of dryers in North America.

Request Customization On This Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2401

Hopper Dryers: Low Energy Consumption Compared to Conventional Processes

The standard hopper dryers provide an effective and pocket-friendly method for drying plastic material. The method uses hot air to dry wet materials that gets moisture during packaging, transportation, and recycling cycles.

Hopper dryers mount them directly on the moulding machine for instant drying and space saving.

Development in Extrusion Machine & Increase in Blow Molding likely to drive Hopper Dryers Market

Extrusion is one of the major processes used in manufacturing of various food products. The fast changing and advancing technology has resulted into development of better extrusion machine.

The development of advanced excursion machine, and the increase in blow molding machines are likely to fuel the growth of the hopper dryers market in the coming time.

The extrusion blow molding technology has revolutionized the plastic manufacturing sector. The process allows the manufacturers to increase output along with the efficiency of delivering tailored products.

Reasons to Choose Fact.MR

High-quality customized market reports

24/7 customer support for clients across different time zones

Data gathered from credible primary and secondary sources

Our analytical insights have facilitated the growth of multiple clients

Seamless after-sales support

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coal-handling-system-sales-set-to-grow-at-4-2-in-2021-as-automation-penetration-deepens-factmr-study-301210084.html

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Website : https://www.factmr.com/