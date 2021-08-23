What are the Known and Unknown Adjacencies Impacting the Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market

Farmers and governments are realizing the importance of irrigation in agricultural production and yields. Sprinkler irrigation is a crop irrigation system that uses machinery to provide a specific amount of water and has the ability to control and monitor the water resources, resulting in water and energy savings. The sprinkler irrigation systems market is estimated at USD 2.4 billion in 2019; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.9%, to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2025.

Various manufacturers are developing advanced sprinkler irrigation systems that are quick and efficient as they are equipped with additional precision farming features such as GPS, sensors, and remote-control technology, or further enhancing the existing mechanical features in their products. The demand for agricultural equipment that can be controlled remotely has increased globally, and sprinkler system manufacturers are also incorporating the same in their products. Valmont Industries and Reinke Manufacturing Company have developed sensor-based irrigation systems, which monitor the soil moisture for irrigation purposes.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=29909492

On the basis of type, the lateral move segment is projected to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period. The primary advantage of lateral move systems is that it can irrigate rectangular fields. Furthermore, unlike pivots, these systems have a uniform pressure along the length and are more labor-intensive. These factors are projected to contribute to higher growth of lateral move systems.

On the basis of crop type, the adoption of sprinkler systems is projected to remain high for other crops such as sugarcane and forages. According to the FAO, in 2017, Brazil was the main producer of sugarcane across the world. Though sprinkler irrigation is not that widely used for sugarcanes, research on the application of center pivots in Brazilian sugarcane fields is gaining traction, thereby promoting the use of these systems for sugarcane production. In addition, recently, modern sprinkler systems are being put into use for irrigating forages. Stationary sprinklers such as permanent set systems are used for fields as large as 10 acres; portable systems such as center pivots, lateral move, side rolls, and traveling guns are typically used for larger fields. Due to these factors, the others segment, on the basis of crop type, is projected to grow in the sprinkler irrigation systems market.

Development of innovative sprinkler irrigation systems is projected to provide profitable opportunities for the market growth, globally.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=29909492

Technological advancements are largely adopted by key players for incorporating additional features or enhancing the already existing features in their products. The development of remotely controllable systems and user-friendly control panels enable farmers to handle center pivots and irrigation stream flow effectively. Leading players such as Valmont Industries, Lindsay Corporation, T-L Irrigation, and Reinke Manufacturing Company mainly focus on developing new products to sustain its position in the global market.