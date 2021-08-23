HLA Typing Market worth $1.7 billion by 2025 – Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR

Pune, India, 2021-Aug-23 — /EPR Network/ —

The global HLA typing market is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2025 from USD 1.2 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.9%. Growth in the HLA typing market is mainly driven by factors such as the increasing number of HLA typing procedures conducted, technological advancements in the field of HLA typing, and increasing funding for research.

Browse 158 market data Tables and 33 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “HLA Typing Market”

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=39129877

By product and service, reagents & consumables accounted for the largest market share in 2019.

On the basis of product & service, the HLA typing market has been segmented into reagents & consumables, instruments, and software & services. The reagents & consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the HLA typing market in 2019. The segment is expected to register the highest growth in the same year. Factors such as the growing application horizons of molecular assay techniques in HLA typing, increasing patient emphasis on effective and early patient profiling during organ transplantation, the growing adoption of molecular diagnostic techniques in research studies, and the rising number of target procedures across major markets are driving the growth of this segment.

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The HLA typing market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the improving healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness, improving reimbursement scenario, and the growing insurance coverage in several APAC countries.

Get a PDF Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=39129877

Key Market Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Illumina, Inc. (US), Immucor, Inc. (US), CareDx (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Hologic (US), GenDx (Netherlands), and Biofortuna (UK) are the players in this market.