Demand for Trans-galactooligosaccharides Latest Industry Trends, Revenue, Demand and Driving Factors to 2021

Global Trans-galactooligosaccharides Market Overview

Global trans-galactooligosaccharides market is about to witness projecting growth in the upcoming years due to the rising demand for prebiotics in food and beverage industry. Trans-galactooligosaccharides are galactose containing oligosaccharides and are naturally present in human and cow milk. They are soluble galactans and are usually classified as prebiotics, a non-digestible food ingredient, which stimulates the growth of bacteria in the colon. The global market for trans-galactooligosaccharides is estimated to witness a healthy CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2028.

Rising awareness about health benefits, growing demand for prebiotics and increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders are driving the growth of trans-galactooligosaccharides market globally. Also, an increase in spending capability and increase in number of health conscious people results in the growth of the global trans-galactooligosaccharides market and is projected to further open new opportunities for the trans-galactooligosaccharides market in the coming future.

Global Trans-galactooligosaccharides Market Dynamics

Rising Demand for Trans-galactooligosaccharides in Prebiotics

Prebiotics are non-digestible food ingredient, which stimulates the growth of bacteria in the colon. Prebiotic containing trans-galactooligosaccharides are used in food ingredients including biscuits, cereals, dairy products and infant formula. With the rising living standards, increase in demand for on-the-go convenience products and growing health-conscious consumers, the need for Trans-galactooligosaccharides induced prebiotic has increased. Moreover, the ever-growing prebiotic market along with the health benefits of trans-galactooligosaccharides brings vast opportunity for the market to grow in the forecast period.

Rising Demand for Functional Food

Food industry is currently witnessing an upcoming market for functional food having health benefits apart from nutrition. Trans-galactooligosaccharides is associated with various health benefits including stimulation of immune functions, absorption of nutrients and production of anti-oxidant. It is mostly used for constipation and improves gastrointestinal functions. Rising awareness about health and the demand for functional food has increased, resulting in the growth of trans-galactooligosaccharides market globally.

Possible side effects of Trans-galactooligosaccharides

Trans-galactooligosaccharides is widely used in the food and beverage industry as a prebiotic. They are non-digestible fiber, and thus the excessive intake of trans-galactooligosaccharides may cause possible side effects. It may cause flatulence, bloating, stomach cramps and diarrhea. Therefore, it is prescribed to be consumed in smaller quantities, i.e., 20 grams per day. However, with proper precautions, trans-galactooligosaccharides in prebiotics are considered beneficial for health.

Global Trans-galactooligosaccharides Market Regional Overview

Demand for trans-galactooligosaccharides has a vast popularity in Europe and the Middle East region with the increasing awareness amongst the consumers and increase in consumption of nutraceutical products. In the Middle East and Africa, the use of trans-galactooligosaccharides is gaining popularity in the animal feed sector. In North America region, trans-galactooligosaccharides market has seen extensive popularity due to high demand for prebiotics. Asia Pacific has witnessed enormous growth in the Trans-galactooligosaccharides market and is expected to grow faster due to increase in spending capability and rising health and nutrition consciousness among consumers.

Global Trans-galactooligosaccharides Market Key Players

Some of the key market participants in the global trans-galactooligosaccharides market are:

  • Yakult Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd
  • Royal Friesland Campina N.V
  • Nissin Sugar Co., Ltd.
  • Ingredion Incorporated
  • Kerry Inc.
  • Quantum Hi-Tech (China) Biological Co., Ltd.
  • Dairy Crest.
  • Baolingbao Biology Co., Ltd.
  • Samyang Corporation
  • New Francisco Biotech Company.
  • Brenntag North America, Inc.
  • Other Prominent Players

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Trans-galactooligosaccharides market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Trans-galactooligosaccharides market segments such as geographies, product type, and applications.

