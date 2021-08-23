Dental Imaging Market worth $4.1 billion by 2025 – APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate.

The global dental imaging market is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025 from USD 2.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. The increasing number of dental practices & rising dental expenditure, technological advancements, rising incidence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, growing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and growing dental tourism in emerging markets are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

The APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the forecast period (2020–2025).

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the growing demand for dental imaging technology in China, India, Japan, and South Korea, among other APAC countries. Considering this factor, a majority of global companies are focusing on developing and expanding their R&D capabilities and distribution networks in this region.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the dental imaging market in 2020, followed by Europe.

Key Players of Market

The prominent players in the dental imaging market include Envista Holdings Corporation (US), PLANMECA OY (Finland), ACTEON Group (UK), DENTSPLY Sirona (US), Carestream Dental, LLC (US), VATECH Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Owandy Radiology (France), DÜRR DENTAL SE (Germany), Midmark Corporation (US), Genoray Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Asahi Roentgen Co. Ltd. (Japan), 3Shape (Denmark), PreXion, Inc. (US), Ningbo Runyes Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.(China), Cefla Medical Equipment (Italy), Apteryx Imaging (Canada), Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd. (Japan), Align Technology Inc. (US), J. MORITA CORP (Japan), and FONA Italy (Italy).

Recent Developments:

  • In October 2019, DENTSPLY Sirona Inc. launched intraoral sensors (Schick AE and Xios AE) and 2D/3D imaging systems (Orthophos S 3D, Orthophos SL 3D, and Orthophos E).
  • In October 2019, Envista Holdings Corporation partnered with TeamSmile programs throughout the country in order to allow dentists to use the KaVo MASTERtorque LUX M8900L and the KaVo SMARTmatic.
  • In September 2019, Carestream Dental, LLC launched the intraoral scanner, CS 3700, for high-performance scanning that integrates with its existing CS ScanFlow imaging software.
  • In September 2019, Apteryx Imaging Inc. partnered with 4th-IR to develop artificial intelligence solutions for digital imaging in dentistry.
  • In July 2019, Envista Holdings Corporation launched the KaVo ORTHOPANTOMOGRAPH OP 3D, which includes a cephalometric version, adding even more versatility to its existing product line.

