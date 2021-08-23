Mangiferin Market: Future Innovation Strategies, Growth & Profit Analysis, Forecast by 2021

Advancing pharmaceutical to create mounting demand for mangiferin in treatment of against bronchial asthma, atopic dermatitis and for residential and other allergic diseases. Being a bioactive ingredient mangiferin are largely isolated from stem bark and leaves of mango trees. Production of mangiferin are function of seasonal variation as they are extracted from mango trees. Mangiferin content are higher in month of April, as result of ripen mangoes during this month.

Global Mangiferin Market is Experiencing Descending Demand as COVID-19 Outbreak

COVID-19 has lead to imposition of regional and national level lockdown which has significantly impacted construction and infrastructure industry. nCoV has not only shattered the movement of the people but also the production and trade of the major products in the market. Halted production and disrupted supply chain has resulted in eroding demand for mangiferin during these pandemic.

For the market to resurrect to its original form, construction activities should restart at force which is possible post 4th quarter of FY2020. Not only mangiferin demand, supply has also been put on hold to normalize the market prices which is set to normalize the overall production cost, post market resurrection. However, demand for mangiferin in pharmaceutical industry is stable, whereas demand in personal care segment is experiencing significant impact of nCoV.

The Mangiferin Market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

Mangiferin Market: Segmentation

Global mangiferin market is bifurcated into four major categories: source, end-use industry and region.

On the basis of source, the global market for mangiferin is divided into:

Mango Leaves

Mango Stem

Mango Fruit Peel

On the basis of end-use industry, the global market for mangiferin is divided into:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Personal Care Industry

Food & Beverages Industry

Based on the region, the global market for mangiferin is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis

Mangerfin manufacturing company are on product customization with respect to application and enhancing their product capacity over the forecast period. Company offers mangerfin with varied composition and application specific extracted from their source. As mangiferin extracted from fruit peels and stem finds its usage mostly in pharmaceutical and food & beverages industry, whereas mangerfin extracted from mango tree’s leaves are used mostly in cosmetics and beauty products.

Prominent global players of pervious pavement market includes Kingherbs Limited, Hunan World Well-Being Bio-Tech Co., Ltd., Hunan Yc Biological Technology Co., Ltd., Nanjing Zelang Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Green Heaven, Austin Chemical Company, Inc. and H&Z Industry Co.,Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the mangerfin market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. This mangerfin market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as pervious source, end-use industry and region.

