Focus On New Product Development Will Gain An Edge In Air Velocity Meter Market, Says Fact.MR

Key player of air velocity meter market is investing in R&D to develop new air velocity meters that exceed customer expectations in terms of preciseness and response times. Air velocity meter manufacturers are also working on advanced and more precise. These new industrial motors should be smaller and more cost-effective. The China and South Korea, air velocity meter market, remains a bit fragmented with many players vying for a shrinking pie

Global Air Velocity Meter Market – Overview

The air velocity meter measures the speed or the flow rate of air for a particular application. Apart from the air velocity, there are some multifunctional air velocity meters are also available that helps to different parameters, such as temperature, pressure and humidity. Some of the prominent air velocity meter manufacturers are also providing data recording feature for future references

Some of the advanced flow advanced air velocity meter also allows measuring the air parameters periodically. Many air velocity meter manufacturers are providing an optional software feature for the detailed analysis, via computer

Global Air Velocity Meter Market – Key Segments

The global market for air velocity meter can be divided into product type, application type, distribution channel and region.

On the basis of product type, the global air velocity meter market is further segmented as

A compressed air flow meter

Digital air velocity meter

Air & gas flow duct flow meters

Mass flow meters for air

Gases and totalizing air velocity meters.

The compressed air velocity meters are projected to grow significantly in the global air velocity meter market by the end of the forecast duration.

In terms of application, the global air velocity meter market is further divided as

Air velocity

Air pressure

Wind direction

Others.

The distribution channel segment further includes

Conventional retail stores

Online retail channel.

Owing to the rapidly growing e-commerce industry, the online retail store segmented is anticipated to augur well in global air velocity meter market over the forecast duration.

Global Air Velocity Meter Market – Regional Analysis

The requirement of precise wind speed and air flow measurement for heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), marine, construction, wind power, and energy is increasing owing to the numerous technological integration and up-gradation. The requirement of precise air velocity measurement is one of the prime factors that is enforcing the demand for air velocity meter across the globe.

The global market for air velocity meter is divided into seven economies, which further includes East Asia, South Asia, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Oceania. Collectively, East & South Asia are projected to hold a significant share in the global air velocity meter market. However, South Asia is expected to witness relatively fast growth over the forecast period in the global market for air velocity meter market.

On the other hand, Europe, East Asia, and North America are anticipated to grow at a steady rate owing to the early adoption of air velocity meters. Product innovation, technological integration and economical product price range are some the potential factor that could propel the growth of air velocity meter in the global market across the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape Analysis On Air Velocity Meter Market:

In this report, leading market participants involved in the manufacturing of Air Velocity Meter are covered. Analysis regarding their product portfolio, key financials such as market shares and sales, SWOT analysis and key strategies are included in this report. To provide decision-makers with credible insights on their competitive landscape, the Air Velocity Meter industry research report includes detailed market competitive landscape analysis.

Some of the key participants in the global Air Velocity Meter Market include :

The global air velocity meter market appears to be a bit concentrated as most of the manufactures are from Europe, East Asia and North America. Some of the prominent players operating in global air velocity meter market are TSI Alnor, Geotech Environmental, GrayWolf, Testo, Tenmars Electronics, E+E Elektronik, Fluke, PCE Instruments, Testo, Extech, Nordson, Kurz Instruments and many more.

