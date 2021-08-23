Digital Experience Platform Market Competition by Manufacturers 2025

Felton, California , USA, August 23 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global Digital Experience Platform Market provides a brief and detailed knowledge about key players, market state and circumstances that are covered deeply in this report. The business chain supporting the Digital Experience Platform market is analysed in detail covering accurate information about aspects such as the industrial chain, proficiency in utilization of the available capacity of manufacture, and industry strategies that affect the market.

Digital Experience Platform Market study offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain ruthless advantage. Digital Experience Platform Market Forecast provides sizing and growth opportunities. It provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market. it also includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities and delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

The global digital experience platform market size is anticipated to value USD 15.80 billion until 2025. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. The shifting trend of various companies over the adoption of digital platforms for developing marketing strategies is projected to drive the demand for DXPs across the globe.

The B2C application segment held a dominated share across the market owing to the inclination of prominent players over the adoption of relevant, personalized and consistent content and products as prescribed by the customers. Also, their feature of understanding expectations of customers and service recommendations are projected to drive the market growth.

The retail segment dominated the global market in 2018 due to the increasing need for implementing a customer-centric approach and pricing strategy for marketing purposes. On the other hand, the BFSI segment is projected to witness the fastest growth on account of surging consumer’s preference for online and digital banking.

In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share in the global market owing to the increasing presence of DXP service providers like Microsoft Corporation and Oracle Corporation across this region. While Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth from 2019 to 2025 on account of rising adoption of the internet and smartphones among the millennial population across China and India coupled with the surging presence of the ITES industry across this region.

Some of the companies for Digital Experience Platform market are:

Adobe; IBM Corporation, Acquia Inc.; SAP SE; Microsoft Corporation; and Oracle Corporation.

