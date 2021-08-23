Electric Mobility Market Demand, and Revenue Analysis Report by 2025

Felton, California , USA, August 23 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global Electric Mobility Market provides a brief and detailed knowledge about key players, market state and circumstances that are covered deeply in this report. The business chain supporting the Electric Mobility market is analysed in detail covering accurate information about aspects such as the industrial chain, proficiency in utilization of the available capacity of manufacture, and industry strategies that affect the market.

The global electric mobility market size is anticipated to touch USD 489,315.6 million by 2025. The market is estimated to register the CAGR of 21.6% over the forecast period, 2019 to 2025. E-mobility is gaining traction across the world owing to changing mobility norms aimed at reducing the carbon footprint. Further, governments worldwide are emphasizing on increasing the adoption of EVs to reduce dependence on alternate fuel and to reach the goal of a green climate.

Further, technical advancements in e-mobility and emergence of ride-sharing, e-bikes, car-sharing and shared taxi are proliferating the market growth. However, lack of awareness regarding the maintenance of EVs is adversely affecting their adoption. Though upfront cost exceeds that of internal combustion engine vehicles, low running cost is positively affecting the adoption of e-vehicles.

Asia Pacific led the market with more than 53% of share in 2018. Presence of leading manufactures in the region is driving the regional growth. Japan and China are among major producers of electric vehicles in the region. Moreover, various countries are framing regulation that bars the production of IC engine vehicles by 2030, which, in turn, is estimated to positively drive the adoption of EVs.

Some of the companies for Electric Mobility market are:

General Motors, BYD Company Ltd, Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited, Tesla, Nissan Motor Corporation, Accell Group, Terra Motors and Zero Motorcycles, Inc.

