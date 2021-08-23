Growth In Wine Industry Will Positively Impacting Demand Of Winetainer Market, Says Fact.MR

Fact.MR, a leading authority on market research brings original, in-depth, and insightful reports to investors On Winetainer Market Sales & Demand. Fact.MR’s report will highlight various growth forecasts, key trends, and notable segments ripe for upcoming investments.

Global Winetainer Market: Overview

A winetainer is a stainless steel or plastic container used to ferment and store wine. Winetainers are mostly made from stainless steel and include a dimpled heat exchange surface to facilitate targeted cooling of the wine. Winetainers come with a standard food grade interior weld finish which ensures high weld quality and container integrity. Winetainers are usually made of 302 and 304 stainless steel composition.

Thermowell for temperature monitoring, manway sizes, pressure release valves, thermostat mounting brackets and sanitary racking fittings are some of the components of the winetainer. Winetainers have a sloped bottom for easy drainage. Winetainers are available in capacities ranging from 120-790 gallons. The sloped winetainer bottom 2” 90° elbow outlet in “no heel” facilitates complete drainage.

Global Winetainer Market: Segmentation

The Global Winetainer Market is segmented on the basis of construction steel into:

302 Stainless Steel

304 Stainless Steel

The Global Winetainer Market is segmented on the basis of capacity into:

Less than 200 gallons

200-400 gallons

400 gallons & above

The Global Winetainer Market is segmented on the basis of application into:

Wine Storage

Wine Fermentation

Global Winetainer Market: Regional Outlook

North America holds the largest share in the global winetainer market. According to the Wine Market Council, women consume 57% of total wine produced in the U.S. North America is followed by Europe as winemakers, these days, prefer winetainers over wooden barrels in the European region.

Global Winetainer Market: Dynamics

Wine makers do not go for oak barrels as they are heavy, space-consuming and a primitive way of storing wine. The advent of the wooden barrel represented a quantum leap for wine manufacturers as wood barrels make a much more durable shipping container. Wine oak barrels are considerably expensive and the prices of these barrels vary from country to country. The high prices of oak barrels have been driving the winetainer market. Wine aged in wooden barrels undergoes extreme evaporation loss.

The same wine, when aged in a winetainer made from stainless steel, experiences much lesser evaporation loss. Winetainers are an economic choice for wine makers as compared to wooden barrels. That apart, significant labor is required for maintaining wooden barrels.

Winetainers have a manway-size opening for easy operability. Storage and stacking of barrels requires a lot of space, which leads to both high cost of building as well as high demand for energy to heat or cool the area. Winetainers come inbuilt with the dimpled heat exchanger which facilitates efficient cooling of wines.

Competitive Landscape Analysis On Winetainer Market:

In this report, leading market participants involved in the manufacturing of Winetainer are covered. Analysis regarding their product portfolio, key financials such as market shares and sales, SWOT analysis and key strategies are included in this report. To provide decision-makers with credible insights on their competitive landscape, the Winetainer industry research report includes detailed market competitive landscape analysis.

Some of the key participants in the global Winetainer Market include :

Some of the key players operating in the global Winetainer market are:

The Vintner’s Vault

Bonar Plastics

Sierra

Direct N-Pakt Inc.

Daco Corp

Synder Insutries

Kinnek

