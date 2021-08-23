Conveyor Belts Recent Developments & Emerging Trends Forecast 2021 To 2031

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Conveyor Belts market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Conveyor Belts

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Conveyor Belts. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Conveyor Belts Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Conveyor Belts, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Conveyor Belts Market.



The global conveyor system market was valued at ~US$ 12.1 Bn in 2019 and is anticipated to surpass US$ 12.9 Bn during the forecast period 2020-2030. The market is slated on a course of sluggish growth at 2.9%. The manufacturing sector has witnessed a paradigm shift with the implementation of Industry 4.0 technologies across various industrial sectors.

With the growing trend of automation, manufacturing units have implemented Industry 4.0 standards to reduce machine downtime, reduce labor inefficiencies, enhance production, reduce ROI (return on investment), and more importantly achieve high quality manufacturing.

The COVID-19 crisis has caused unprecedented uncertainty, leading to a major slowdown. The manufacturing of automobiles, industrial equipment and food & beverages has come to a standstill due to stringent lockdowns imposed by governments. Despite this panic buying by consumers is coaxing manufacturers to increase their warehouse space, which is expected to accelerate demand for conveyor systems.

Key Takeaways of Conveyor System Market Study:

The global conveyor system market is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than ~US$ 3.1 Bn and is anticipated to grow at a value CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

By product, conveyor belts are projected to grow at a value CAGR of 2.7%, and will be valued 1.6X more than roller conveyors by the end of 2020.

East Asia is expected to emerge as the fastest growing conveyor system market and is projected to surpass a market valuation of ~US$ 2.6 Bn by the end of 2030.

Packaging & Warehouse Distribution is projected to grow at a value CAGR of ~3.5% and is expected to create an absolute value opportunity of US$ 973.2 million.

“The demand for conveyor systems is likely to be impacted in the first three quarters of 2020, owing to slowdown of manufacturing and production amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The demand for conveyor system is currently resting on the growth of the e-commerce industry and consequent expansion of warehousing which is anticipated to boost growth of the market during forecast period” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Strategic Acquisition to Expand Profit Pools of Key Players

Key players in the conveyor system market are Beumer Group, Schaefer Systems International Inc., Daifuku Co., Ltd, Interroll Holding AG, Mesto Corporation, Fives Group, Murata Machinery Ltd, Dematic Company, Durr Group, Allied Conveyor System, among others. Prominent manufacturers are focusing on acquiring companies to uphold their market share.

In October 2018, Honeywell international inc. acquired a privately held warehouse automation business transform group GmBH, a provider of engineered conveyor solutions, for approximately $ 466.8 million. In June 2017, Dorner Holding acquired SAUTEM, a supplier and designer of conveyor and labeling equipment based in Mexico.

Key Segments of the Conveyor System Market

Fact.MR’s study on the conveyor system market offers information divided into four key segments— product, operation, capacity type, end use, and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Product

Belt Conveyor

Roller Conveyor

Pallet Conveyor

Overhead Conveyor

Tri-Planar Conveyor

Crescent Conveyor

Skid Conveyor

Trailer Conveyor

Others

Operation

Manual

Semi-Automatic

Automatic

Capacity Type

Unit Handling

Bulk Handling

End Use

Packaging & Warehouse Distribution

Textile & Paper

Construction & Mining

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Food & Beverages

Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Oceania

