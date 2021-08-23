Titanium-Sapphire Lasers Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Titanium-Sapphire Lasers. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Titanium-Sapphire Lasers Market across various industries and regions.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3464

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Titanium-Sapphire Lasers market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Titanium-Sapphire Lasers

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Titanium-Sapphire Lasers, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Titanium-Sapphire Lasers Market.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has interrupted the fast growth of end-use segments such as automotive, consumer electronics, and other industrial activities. It is expected that the closure of production facilities will impact demand for ultrafast lasers. The ultrafast laser market is expected to gain traction in the medical field for X-rays, cancer treatment, and many other surgical processes. Moreover, there is rising application in military equipment manufacturing as industries have transitioned from laser cutting to ultrafast laser processing precision technology that improves process accuracy and reduces total production line time and running costs.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3464

High-dimensional precision achieved with ultrafast lasers drives their adoption in the manufacturing sector, thereby driving growth of the ultrafast laser market. Furthermore, discovery of comprehensive ultrafast laser applications in the medical field and many surgical processes will provide players in the ultrafast laser industry with strong growth opportunities. As such, the global ultrafast laser market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 14% through 2030.

Key Takeaways from Ultrafast Laser Market Study

Under the impact of Covid-19, the global ultrafast laser market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 5.4 Bn by the end of 2030.

The fiber ultrafast laser segment is foreseen to grow 3.5X by 2030. On the other hand, titanium-sapphire lasers will account for 26% market share of all ultrafast lasers during the forecast period.

The micromachining application segment is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1.2 Bn during the forecast period.

By end use, consumer electronics is projected to account for 29% of the total sales in 2020, anticipated to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 1. Bn during the forecast period.

By region, East Asia is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing ultrafast laser market, and is projected to surpass a market valuation of US$ 1.6 Bn by the end of 2030.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the ultrafast laser market adversely on the demand side, causing a decline in sales. Post COVID-19, increase in demand in the medical industry and automotive industries is predicted to open new applications for the growth of the ultrafast laser market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Industry Players Focusing on Product Launches to Stimulate Growth

Key players in the ultrafast laser market are Coherent Inc., NKT Photonics A/S, Viavi Solutions, Jenoptik AG, Laser Quantum Ltd. (Novanta Inc.), MKS Instruments Inc., and IPG Photonics Corporation, among others. Prominent manufacturers are focusing on the introducing new products to broaden their customer base and gain a competitive edge over other players. For instance,

In February 2019, MKS, introduced Spectra-Physics IceFyre 355-30, a high power, industrial UV picosecond hybrid fiber laser designed for micromachining applications in high throughput manufacturing.

March 2019 – Trumpf’s new disk laser TruDisk Pulse 421 generates laser light in the green spectrum at 515 nanometers. It operates in the pulsed mode at mean power of 400 watts and solves problems found when using infrared lasers to weld copper.

June 2019, Tangor 300 – a brand-new high-performance laser with pulse width less than 500 femtoseconds and power reaching 300 W was launched by Amplitude Laser.

Key Segments of Ultrafast Laser Market

Fact.MR’s study on the ultrafast laser market offers information divided into five key segments – type, pulse duration end use, application, and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Type

Titanium-Sapphire Lasers

Mode-Locked Diode-Pumped Bulk Lasers

Fiber Lasers

Mode-Locked Dye Lasers

Mode-Locked Diode Lasers

Others

Pulse Duration

Picosecond

Femtosecond

End Use

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare & Life Science

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial

Research & Academics

Application

Micromachining Flat Panel Display Manufacturing Thin Film Micromachining Two-photon Polymerization Precision Micromachining Others

Medical Medical Device Fabrication Cardiovascular Stent Manufacturing Laser Eye Surgery Others

Bio-Imaging Multiphoton Microscopy Multimodal Imaging Others

Scientific Research Multi-dimensional Spectroscopy THz Spectroscopy Coherent Control High Harmonic Generation, EUV Others



Region

North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/3464

Key Question answered in the survey of Titanium-Sapphire Lasers market report:

Sales and Demand of Titanium-Sapphire Lasers

Growth of Titanium-Sapphire Lasers Market

Market Analysis of Titanium-Sapphire Lasers

Market Insights of Titanium-Sapphire Lasers

Key Drivers Impacting the Titanium-Sapphire Lasers market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Titanium-Sapphire Lasers market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Titanium-Sapphire Lasers

More Valuable Insights on Titanium-Sapphire Lasers Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Titanium-Sapphire Lasers, Sales and Demand of Titanium-Sapphire Lasers, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

Hair Dye Market Survey Report by Fact.MR –

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ym42mK7wZWg

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com