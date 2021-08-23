Demand for Cognitive Assessment & Training Market to Multiply 4.7X by 2030

The sales of cognitive assessment & training market size was pegged at over US$ 1.5Bn in 2019 and is expected to witness a dexterous growth rate of over 16.5% during the forecast period (2020-2030). The adoption of electronic devices for collecting clinical electronic data coupled with increasing digitization in healthcare sector has given a huge momentum to growth of global cognitive assessment & training market over the historical years. The use of mobile devices in the healthcare sector and continuous developments & investments in clinical trial activities are also anticipated to leverage the cognitive assessment training market.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4781

The overall growth projection of the global cognitive assessment & training market is expected to be on a lower trajectory than the previous forecast due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. During the second quarter of 2020, an increment in sales of this software is anticipated as a result of increasing prevalence of mental disorders and increasing per capita spending on mental health. After the dissipation of the pandemic, demand for cognitive assessment testing across the globe will continue to increase, not only among the younger generation, but also among the widely expanding geriatric population pool.

Key Trends of Global Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Study:

Currently, the software segment holds more than 2/3 rd market share and is anticipated to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 3 Bn over the long-term forecast period.

market share and is anticipated to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 3 Bn over the long-term forecast period. Adoption of cognitive assessment & training tools in the mobile & tablet segment has witnessed a significant increase over the historical years, projected to account for more than 60% of the market by 2020.

Better healthcare infrastructure coupled with high presence of cognitive assessment & training providers has supported the strong sales of these tools in North America and Europe. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness a strong growth rate owing to higher awareness around mental health.

The fintech applications of IoT are anticipated to be seen across developed as well as developing countries. Increasing use of smart phones and evolving applications on social media platforms, gaming, calling, web browsing has led to high depression among millennials as well as baby boomers. Thus, the demand for cognitive assessment tools is expected to increase in the near future.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4781

Key takeaways from the presented Cognitive Assessment and Training Market analysis:

In-depth understanding of the innovations in the market space

Region-wise assessment of the different factors expected to influence market growth in each region

Influence of technological advances on the market

A thorough assessment of growth opportunities for market players in different regions

Analysis of the supply-demand ratio in different end-use industries

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4781

Growth of Paid Subscribers to Pave Way for Exciting Market Prospects

The global cognitive assessment & training market is consolidated in nature. The tier 1 players held more than 50% share in 2019. After the end of COVID-19, the global market for cognitive assessment is likely to create a plethora of market opportunities for existing as well as new entrants on the back of increasing number of paid subscribers. With the industry shifting toward electronic data collection and cloud based solutions, the key players are greatly emphasizing on introducing new platforms to create new growth avenues in the high potential markets.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/06/04/1863870/0/en/Legacy-IT-Giants-Eyeing-to-Consolidate-Global-Structured-Cabling-Market-finds-Fact-MR-study.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com