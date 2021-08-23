How Changing Dynamics Of Kick Bucket Market Are Reflecting Growth Strategies Of Manufacturer, Fact.MR Study

Kick bucket is a common term used for a medical receptacle. Kick buckets are usually made of stainless steel, and are mounted on wheels. The bucket and the wheel framework is also available in the market separately.

It is called a kick bucket due to the concept that the bucket is generally moved around the operating room using the foot. This is possible because the bucket is mounted on wheels

The kick bucket is used during a surgical procedure for the disposal of a number of pliable and disposable articles, such as sponges that are used to absorb blood or fluids during the procedure. At the end of the procedure, a nurse counts the number of sponges in the bucket to ensure that all the sponges are accounted for.

These kick buckets are available in different sizes, such as 12 qt US, 13 qt US, and 8.5 qt US. Kick buckets can be broadly classified by type, such as kick buckets with lids and kick buckets without lids. The wheel framework of the kick bucket is also available separately. The number of wheels attached to the framework varies based on the design of the bucket. It may have 3, 4 or 5 wheels.

Kick Bucket Market: Drivers

Increased healthcare spending and increased number of surgical procedures owing to the rising patient pool, globally, are driving the growth of the kick bucket market. Increasing and improving healthcare infrastructure along with the increasing number of hospitals, worldwide, are also driving the growth of the kick bucket market.

The increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries and other alternatives that do not require surgical procedures may hinder market growth, slightly.

Kick Bucket Market: Regional Outlook

North America dominates the kick buck market, due to the large number of hospitals and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, followed by Europe.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a substantial rate, due to the presence of a number of local manufacturers as well as improving healthcare facilities in the region.

Kick Bucket Market: Key Players

The global market for kick buckets is highly fragmented. Examples of some of the key players that offer kick bucket products include Cardinal Health, Hygitech, Francehopital SAS, Fazzini, Hammerlit, Alvo Medical, Mopec Europe, Ltd., medifa GmbH & Co., and KG, MarketLab, Inc., among others.

Kick Bucket Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global kick bucket market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and geography.

Based on type, the global kick bucket market is segmented as:

With Lid

Without Lid

Based on end user, the global kick bucket market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

