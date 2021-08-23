What’s Driving Head Guards Market Trends | Explore Fact.MR Research

Safety equipment plays an important role in protecting sports enthusiasts from various injuries. Head guard is the key protection equipment widely used in games like boxing, baseball and rugby. This equipment has gained traction among athletes from amateur to professional players in both, national and international competitions.

Rising number of national and international sports competitions globally, the demand for head guards has surged, which will in turn increase the volume of head guard sells from retail outlets to the company online sales channel.

Many sports associations such as World Rugby, International Baseball Federation and World Boxing Association have necessitated the use of head guards for players in sports matches.

In baseball alone, there are over 35 million players at different levels, and the U.S. houses close to 14 million amateur and professional players.

This massive number of participants in baseball creates a significant customer base for head guard products, which is further augmented due to several cases of head injuries in the recent past.

Apart from baseball, over 5-7% of the global population indulges in sports activity that needs head guards. Companies have an enormous opportunity to grab a considerable market share from baseball protection products.

The Head Guards market report addresses the below-mentioned queries:

Why are vendors shifting away from traditional methods of manufacturing Head Guards?

How does the global Head Guards market looks like in the next five years?

Which end use industry is expected to surpass segment by the end of Forecasted period?

What innovative products are being introduced by the players in the global Head Guards market?

Which regions are showing the fastest market growth?

Crucial insights in the Head Guards market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the market.

Basic overview of the Head Guards, including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Head Guards across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to market stakeholders.

Global Head Guards Market Scenario

Head guards market across the globe is expected to show a significant growth with a single digit rise in CAGR over 2018 to 2028. There has been a considerable increase in the head guards market owing to rising demand for protection equipment, which will increase the production of head guards globally.

The developed economies of North America and Europe has a large number of prominent head guard companies, with high investment capability, and due to the presence of more baseball, rugby, soccer players there is a significant demand for the equipment in this regions.

However, the market is expected to grow moderately in developed countries and will show considerable growth in developing countries, such as India, Brazil and China due to increasing number of participants and competitions in the emerging nations.

The largest share is expected to be contributed by North America followed by Europe and APEJ in head guards market. The global head guard market is highly fragmented owing to presence of large number of local as well as regional players. This market structure has led to vacillating price differences across the globe.

Global Head Guards Market Key Players

Despite the concentration of players in North America, head guards manufacturers are mainly focusing on Asian countries, mostly in China and India. These companies are continuously introducing innovations in the head guards’ products. Some of the key market participants in the global head guards market are Adidas AG, Fairtex, Storelli Sports LLC, Everlast Worldwide, Inc., Rival Boxing Gear Inc., and other regional & international players.

Global Head Guards Market Segmentation

The head guards market can be segmented into product types, age group, application, and sales channel. On the basis of product types, head guards can be categorized into open face head guards, cheek protection guard, full face head guards, junior kits head guards and nose bar protector.

On the basis of age group, head guards market can be segmented into kids and adults. On the basis of application, head guards market can be classified into boxing, rugby, baseball, taekwondo, mixed martial arts, and other applications.

On the basis of sales channel, the market can be segmented into direct to customer online channel, modern trade, sports chain outlet, specialty stores, third-party online channel, and sports variety stores.

Geographically, the global head guards market can be segmented into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific except Japan, and Middle East Africa.

