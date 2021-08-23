The latest Fact.MR Report on Smart Fertility Tracker Market gives a 360-degree view of this market. It provides reliable data on drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the market.

Smart Fertility Tracker Market: Drivers

The growing capabilities as well as adoption of smart wearables, coupled with the availability of technologically advanced biosensors connected to smart devices that simplify recording, storing and analysing data, are some of the critical technical drivers of the market.

The desire and potential demand for fertility trackers can be gauged from the fact that they represent the second most frequently downloaded type of health apps from the Apple Store after activity trackers. The advancement of non-invasive, affordable and user-friendly Photoplethysmography (PPG) technology to measure the pulse rate is driving product development.

Smart Fertility Tracker Market: Segmentation

The global smart fertility tracker market is segmented based on utility, physiological parameters, distribution channel and region.

Based on utility, the global smart fertility tracker market is segmented into the following:

Wearable

Non-Wearable

Based on physiological parameters, the global smart fertility tracker market is segmented into the following:

Temperature

Pulse rate and Respiration rate

Sleep

Others

Based on distribution channel, the global smart fertility tracker market is segmented into the following:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacies

Mail Order Pharmacies

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

Smart Fertility Tracker Market: Key Players

Some of the major vendors operating in the global smart fertility tracker market are Ava Science Inc.; Valley Electronics AG; Ovatemp LLC; YONO LABS; Raiing Medical Company; Tempdrop; Fairhaven Health; Welltwigs and Quanovate.

Smart Fertility Tracker Market: Regional Outlook

The global smart fertility tracker market is classified into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated by the U.S. accounts for the largest share of the global smart fertility tracker market owing to the concentration of key market players, high awareness and faster uptake of latest technologies.

The Europe smart fertility tracker market is expected to be led by Germany, France and the U.K. The advanced medical devices industry of Germany is a significant driver of the European market.

The Asia Pacific excluding Japan smart fertility tracker market is expected to generate the fastest CAGR owing to growing awareness, women empowerment as well as a growing manufacturing base and ecommerce. In addition, China and India Smart Fertility Tracker market are expected to drive a large market share owing to their large population.

