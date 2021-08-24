Capacity expansion and increasing R&D activities to give boost to the Graphene Market during the forecast period

[199 Pages Report] The global graphene market size is projected to grow from USD 620 million in 2020 to USD 1,479 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 19.0%.

Posted on 2021-08-24 by in Chemicals // 0 Comments

Graphene Market, Graphene Attractive Opportunities in the Graphene Market

PUNE, India, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ —

Graphene is used in a various of applications including composites, energy harvesting & batteries, electronics, sensors, paints & coatings, conductive inks, membrane, and others. Graphene reduces weight of composites & rubbers, increases energy efficiency in electrodes, increases the abrasion resistance of the material, increases heat dissipation in rubbers. However, amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for graphene from the applications mentioned above is expected to show a decline. The global graphene market size is expected to grow from USD 620 million in 2020 to USD 1,479 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period.

Over the past years, graphene manufacturers have strengthened their position in the global graphene market by adopting expansions, partnerships, agreements, new product/technology launches, joint ventures, contracts, and mergers & acquisitions. R&D activities ongoing in the industry to make graphene commercialize and create cost-effective manufacturing technology for graphene. The growing R&D activities is expected to drive the graphene market during the forecasted period.

To know about the assumptions considered for the study download the pdf brochure

The major manufacturers profiled in this report include US), Graphenea SA (Spain), Avanzare Innovacion Tecnologica S.L. (Spain), Global Graphene Group (US), Directa Plus S.p.A. (Italy), Haydale Graphene Industries Plc (Italy), Changzhou Sixth Element Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and Ningbo Morsh Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Nanjing XFNANO Materials Co., Ltd., Xiamen Knano Graphene Technology Corporation Limited, and JCNANO Tech Co., Ltd. (China). These companies are focused on increasing production capacities and developing innovative graphene-based products for various end-use industries. The growing applications of graphene in various end-use industries such as automotive & transportation, aerospace, and electronics is expected to drive the market during the forecasted period. For instance, Graphenea SA introduced two new graphene-based sensors named S11 and S12 under the GEFT sensing product line. The company adopted this strategy to grow its business in graphene-based sensors segment.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution