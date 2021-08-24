Lean Security Provides Affordable Penetration Testing Services to All Industries

Gordon, New South Wales, Australia, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — According to the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC), over 164 cybercrimes are reported each day. This number is quickly increasing due to various technological advancements. Fortunately, a renowned security firm, Lean Security, accompanies managers and heads on a journey to ensure maximum security for their business. They help determine if all security systems are up-to-date and the strongest they can be.

Being a recognized name in the IT and web security arena for over a decade, Lean Security has helped companies deal with cybersecurity during the pandemic. They have adapted to the current “online norm” and are offering top-notch penetration testing services online, keeping in mind the current safety concerns.

A company spokesman said about the company’s services: “At Lean Security, we strive to ensure each client is protected with the strongest security system. Our penetration test involves three stages, i.e., AI-powered discovery phase, vulnerability identification, AI-powered analysis, and manual penetration testing. All of which are based on OWASP and NIST recommendations. No matter which industry our clients are from, we go above and beyond to identify any vulnerabilities in the system”.

Lean Security keeps in mind every single detail of a client’s business to offer the right solutions. They also provide vulnerability scans, web application testing, and SIEM solutions.

“The best way to identify a loophole is to falsify an attack, and what’s what our professionals at Lean Security do. Our penetration tests help Discover Potentiation Loopholes, Fortify Your Security Strategy and Ensure Data Protection. We guarantee protection from insider and outsider threats”, the company spokesman continued.

About Lean Security

Based in Australia, Lean Security is a leading IT consultancy and internet security firm with over ten years of experience. They specialise in offering web security solutions through penetration testing to protect their clients from cybercrime. Their other services include cloud hosting, managed web application security testing, network vulnerability assessments, WAF managed services, managed DDoS protection, managed event correlation, SIEM solutions, and more. Lean Security is one of the few firms in Australia that provides continuous lateral support to their clients.

Postal Address: Lean Security, Suite 1A Level 2, 802 Pacific Highway, Gordon NSW 2072, Australia

Website: https://www.leansecurity.com.au/

Phone: +61 (2) 8078 6952

Email: info@leansecurity.com.au