Roost and Root launches new Backyard Garden Addition – Slant-Roof Greenhouse™

Texas, USA, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Roost and Root, a leading manufacturer of backyard farm and garden lifestyle products revealed their new Slant-Roof Greenhouse™ in March of 2021. Built to expand year-long gardening opportunities, the Slant-Roof Greenhouse accompanies Roost and Root’s line of cedar backyard chicken coops and raised garden beds.

Built with Western Red Cedar lumber, meticulously sourced hardware, and ultra-clear poly-carbonate roof and sidewalls, the Slant-Roof Greenhouse™ boasts a unique design that seamlessly matches Roost and Root’s ongoing line of urban agrarian products. The new addition brings forth a number of optional accessories to aid its future users in their gardening endeavors, such as a custom-manufactured solar-powered digitally controlled ventilation system and a magnetically attached shade cloth system available in both 40% and 60% weave blocks.

Taking note of the finer details, the Slant-Roof Greenhouse’s design includes subtle features that aim to tackle common greenhouse nuisances, such as bird entry, by strategically including a large mesh screen on all 4 vented airway corners. To tackle the heat of Summer, future users may opt in to include a magnetic closure door screen for additional airflow.

Roost and Root aims to differentiate itself in the marketplace with its unique 25-degree slanted design that functions to accommodate colder climate users in battling snow/ice accumulation. In conjunction with its design, Roost and Root prides itself in its product’s ease of assembly. Although a large structure, 9ft on its tall side, the company aims to help new users by offering all needed hardware and pre-paneled pieces that allow for 2 people to comfortably put its unique structure together in a few short hours.

If you are interested in adding the Slant-Roof Greenhouse™ to your backyard garden, you can easily customize your purchase on Roost and Root’s website, https://roostandroot.com/. Due to all products being custom manufactured, shipping times may vary depending on the time of year you place your order.

