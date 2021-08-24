8 Steps Of Round Bar Manufacturing Process

Posted on 2021-08-24 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Round Bars Manufacturer, SS, MS Round Bars Manufacturing Process

Mumbai, India, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Round Bar is a long, cylindrical stock of metal bars that has numerous industries and businesses. Shafts are the most common use. Standard diameters range up to 24′′ from 1/4′′. There can be other sizes. Round Bar is offered in many types of metal including hot-rolled steel, cold-rolling steel and aluminium. Petromet Flange Inc. is a Round Bar Manufacturer in India with the highest reliability. We were a prominent part of Indian market growth and exports of quality. We manufacture round bars in various shapes, sizes and specifications according to customer needs.

Stainless Steel Round Bar is one type of product made of ss materials. Different types of SS Round Bars are used in various industries. Stainless Steel Bars are used for their strength and corrosion resistance.

SS and MS Round Bars Specifications

SS Round Bar Sizes, Round Bars Standards, MS Round Bar Chemical Properties, Round Bar Mechanical Properties

  • Round Bar Standards: ASTM Round Bars, ASME Round Bars
  • Round Bar Dimensions: ASTM, ASME, and API
  • SS Round Bar Size: 3mm to 350mm in diameter
  • MS Round Bar Length: Random, Fix & Cut Length
  • Round Bar Finish: Bright, Polish & Black
  • Round Bar Material: Monel Round Bars, Hastelloy Round Bars, Copper Round Bars, Inconel Round Bars, Incoloy Round Bars, Titanium Round Bars, Bronze Round Bars, Tin Bronze Round Bars, GunMetal Round Bars
  • Round Bar Forms: Square Bar, Round Bar, Hex Bar, Flat Bar, Wire In Black & Bright Finish Bar

Inconel Round Bars Manufacturing Process:

There are 8 steps for the Round Bars manufacturing process.

  1. Raw Material Selection/Collection & Testing for Round Bars
  2. Chemical Testing & Physical Testing
  3. Heating
  4. Hot Rolling of Round Bars for proper shape
  5. Targeted Inspection for the best quality of Bars
  6. Water Quenching in Controlled Environment
  7. Hot Inspection Process – To Check the quality of Final products.
  8. Physical testing of Round Bars
  9. Shipped to Client

 

Different types of Round Bars

Applications and Uses of Round Bar.

  • SS Round Bars Uses for Pipeline engineering
  • Inconel Round Bars Uses for Oil & gas industry
  • Round Bars Uses for Mechanical engineering
  • Monel Round Bars Uses for Plant engineering
  • Round Bars Uses for Marine industry
  • MS Round Bars Uses for Wastewater management
  • Round Bars Uses for Chemical industry
  • Bronze Round Bars Uses for Petrochemical industry
  • Round Bars Uses for the Power industry
  • Carbon Steel Round Bars Uses for Aerospace
  • Round Bars Uses for the Food processing industry and many more

You might also like

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution