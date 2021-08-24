New NATO Submarine Rescue Mission Technology Released by Global Software Agency, Tivix

San Francisco, USA, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Tivix has rebuilt a NATO software system to organize and coordinate rescue missions for submarines in distress across the globe.

NATO needed a partner that understood the importance of the project; building a system that would give submariners in dire situations hope and save lives in real-world emergency scenarios. Tivix was selected as a product partner for the International Submarine Escape and Rescue Liaison Office (ISMERLO) platform.

In the case of an emergency where a submarine fails, the software identifies the closest teams to the distressed submarine and coordinates rescue and medical capabilities to assist with getting personnel from the bottom of the seabed back to the surface.

The updated system is now live and in real-world use. Most recently it was used to plan and coordinate the response to the KRI Nanggala disaster. Whilst an extraordinary tragedy, the recent loss of the KRI Nanggala allowed for a full demonstration and ultimate validation of the system.

With over 41 nations (30 NATO member nations and 11 non-NATO nations) involved in this project, ISMERLO continues to onboard and train new users across the globe. With rollout underway, NATOs capability to react to submarine emergencies is greatly enhanced.

“This system is not simple at all. There is a lot of highly technical detailed information in there, but Tivix has done extremely well; they’ve delivered every single one of the requirements.” – Maritime Service Owner, NATO Communications and Information Agency

Project technologies: Python & Django Development, UX Design, User Interface Design, React Development, Front End Development, Back End Development

About ISMERLO: The International Submarine Escape and Rescue Liaison Office (ISMERLO) is an organization that coordinates submarine search and rescue operations. ISMERLO aims to provide an international liaison service to prevent peacetime submarine accidents, and quickly respond on a global basis if and when they occur.

About Tivix: Tivix is a global software development firm headquartered in San Francisco (clients include Apple, UNICEF, Tesla). With over 10 years of experience they deliver full-stack services to clients from more than 25 countries ranging from NGOs, SMBs and Fortune 500 companies.