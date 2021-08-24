Superior quality Round bars in India- Strength redefined

Stainless steel round bars, Nickel alloy round bars, Duplex Steel Round Bars and Rods, Monel Round Bars, Tungsten round bars, Aluminium round bars, Inconel round bars and Hastelloy round bars.

Mumbai, India, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Manan steels and metals are the leading round bar manufacturers and suppliers in India. We specialise in producing stainless steel round bars, Nickel alloy round bars, Duplex Steel Round Bars & Rods and Monel Round Bars. We take extreme pride in maintaining superior quality of all products. We ensure the product quality is maintained right from acquiring the raw materials to delivering the finished products. We guarantee unparalleled finish and exceptional durability. Our products redefine strength. We have an envious product range of round bars manufactured using different materials.

Round bars in various materials like stainless steel, Super Duplex steel, Duplex steel, Carbon steel, Alloy steel, Nickel alloy, Titanium, Inconel, Hastelloy, Molybdenum, Cobalt, Niobium, Nimonic, Tungsten, Nichrome, Magnesium, Tantalum, Monel, MU-METAL, Zirconium, Beryllium copper and Aluminium.

Here is a list and description of our Round bar products.

Invar 36 Round Bar

Invar 36 round bar is an alloy of Iron and Nickel. We supply a broad spectrum range of 36 Invar round bars. We specialise in manufacturing Invar 36 – UNS K93603.

Tungsten Carbide Round Bar

We are one of the first companies to venture into the manufacture, import and supply of Tungsten Carbide Round Bars. We supply tungsten bars of reliable durability, high mechanical strength and extraordinary resistance to a wide range of corrosives.

Hastelloy Round Bar

Hastelloy round bar is also one of our prime products. It is employed for various purposes like oil drilling, power generation, in the petrochemical industry, heat exchangers and condensers to name a few.

Titanium Round Bar

We supply Titanium Round Bars, which are extremely useful in several engineering industries. We are also one of the prime manufacturers of ASTM B348 Titanium Round Bar that is being sourced by using high-quality raw material and makes sure to provide the highest quality of industry-standard products.

Monel Round Bar

Monel round bars are also a part of our list of premium products. Monel Round Bars exhibit high welding properties and can be welded by all conventional methods. The ASME SB164 Monel Round Bar and other bars can also be used in rocket motors, spacecraft, pumps, turbo pump seals, Aerospace, gas turbines, and tooling.

Inconel Round Bar

We manufacture and supply Inconel round bars too. We produce ASME SB166 Inconel 600 Round Bar using raw materials of premium quality. Inconel round bars are used in pharmaceutical industry, chemical and sea-water equipment, and pulp and paper industry.

Aluminium 2024 and 7075 Round Bars

Manan steels and metals is also a manufacturer and supplier of Aluminium round bars. We provide Aluminium 7075 Polish Round Bar, Aluminium 7075 Hot Rolled Round Bars and ASTM B211 Aluminium Alloy 2024 Bars.

Nickel Alloy Round Bar

Our Nickel alloy round bars exhibit high welding properties and can be welded by all conventional methods. The product’s grade indicates the quality of higher durability. The Round Bars sustain toughness at elevated temperatures.

Get in touch with us

To dig out more information about round bars or our other metal products visit our website.

To enquire in detail please give a call on +919819876962 / +912266394901

Or drop a mail at sales@manansteel.com