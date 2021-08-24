Vijaybhoomi University partners with Lithan to offer an apprenticeship pathway program in BE Software Engineering

Candidates will be eligible for paid internships for 2 years in leading firms before they graduate

Mumbai, India, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Vijaybhoomi University (VU), India’s first liberal professional university has announced its partnership with Lithan, an accredited digital skills accelerator from Singapore, to launch an Apprenticeship pathway programme in BE Software Engineering. The partnership will extend opportunities to students to pursue a 4-year program in software engineering which will include 2 years of formal education and two years of paid apprenticeship.

Mr Sanjay Padode, President and Chancellor, VU, Dr Atish Chattopadhyay, Vice-Chancellor, VU, Dr Navneet Sharma, Registrar, Vijaybhoomi University,

Mr. Leslie Loh, Founder and CEO, Lithan Academy, Kiran Surti, Country Manager, Lithan Academy graced the e-ceremony along with other dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Sanjay Padode, President, Vijaybhoomi “Apprenticeship pathways have revolutionized academic learning in many countries. We believe that students must integrate apprenticeship with academic learning to stay relevant in the dynamic economy. We already have three pathways- the professional pathway which ends in the acquisition of a professional degree; the international pathway where a student can go ahead and complete a degree in a foreign country; and the liberal pathway that focuses on a diverse set of subjects that can be studied. Today, we’re here to launch the fourth pathway, which is the apprenticeship pathway. The Government of India has put great emphasis on internships and encourages students to integrate their academics with work, which is what is bringing today’s MoU into the form.” “The new apprenticeship pathway program complements National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) and the NEP. As a university, we will be offering four pathways, making us probably the only university in the country to offer these many pathways. I am sure this relationship is going to be robust. We will put our best foot forward to ensure that this methodology of learning prevails, propagates and becomes the next way of learning, especially for our aspirants in the future.” said Mr Sanjay Padobe, President and Chancellor, Vijaybhoomi University.

“The future economy is going to be a convergence between learning and working. We need to put together a whole ecosystem of learning where we encourage self-discovery and continuous learning” said Mr Leslie Loh, Founder and CEO, Lithan Academy. The four-year-long programmes will be taught by faculty from Lithan Academy and Vijaybhoomi University and the admissions open in September. The candidates will be eligible for paid internships with leading firms, added Mr Loh.

Speaking of this association, Dr Atish Chattopadhyay, Vice-Chancellor, Vijaybhoomi University said, “We at Vijaybhoomi University pride ourselves in transforming with the way we learn and evolve to ensure we train talents for the future. I am sure this partnership with Lithan Academy is going to be rewarding and the learners will gain an ecosystem of education where continuous employability is encouraged and practised and help them train themselves to be first-day-first-hour ready.” Vijaybhoomi University has been at the forefront for providing holistic, relevant and high-quality education as well as high-quality research in the fields of engineering, business, law, science, and liberal arts, added Prof Chattopadhyay.

About VijayBhoomi University

Vijaybhoomi University is India’s first liberal professional university, which aspires to offer relevant and quality education and engage in high-quality research in engineering, business, law, science, and liberal arts. Our university, based in Karjat, Raigad, is devoted to nurturing holistic, socially responsible, and continuously employable professionals who discover themselves and make a positive difference in the world. The University doesn’t just focus on making a student “future-ready” instead the university focuses on developing one’s personality to face and transcend any challenge in any niche. For more information, visit http://vijaybhoomi.edu.in

About Lithan Academy

Lithan Academy is a Singapore-based private education institution and digital skills accelerator. Lithan utilizes innovative technology and pedagogy to offer learning programs that are relevant, flexible and affordable. Lithan’s flagship CLaaS product is aligned around a Competency-based curriculum, work-based pedagogy and blended learning delivery to deliver global-ready skilled talents for the new digital economy. For more information, visit : https://www.lithan.com

