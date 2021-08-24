Teami reinforces presence in rapidly expanding e-commerce trade

DUBAI, UAE, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Teami, an all-natural tea-infused health, wellness and beauty luxury brand from the US, exclusively distributed across the Middle East by Plutas Trading DMCC, boosts its market reach and e-commerce presence in the region by partnering with noon.com, the leading Saudi e-tailer, amongst other online shopping platforms in the Middle East.

Further complementing its own e-commerce site, Teami’s wide range of health, wellness and beauty products are now available on noon.com, the region’s homegrown digital marketplace. Teami’s wellness products are also sold in GNC, a globally renowned wellness innovation store, through their online shopping platform and in their outlets located at major shopping malls across the UAE.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly changed daily routines and lifestyles,” Vanessa Douglas, owner and CEO of Plutas Trading DMCC said. “In spite of the UAE’s and the region’s impressive vaccination campaign and efforts at curbing any further spread of the disease, existing health and safety protocols have triggered an almost unprecedented growth in consumers’ online shopping habits as it provides the convenience of shopping right from one’s home and minimizes exposure and risk from face-to-face physical contact.

“Significantly, the extreme importance of living a healthy lifestyle, specifically the intake of healthier all-natural, plant-based products that can help boost our body’s immune system, as well as strengthen and energize our bodies to resist any form of illness, has likewise been thrust into the forefront of people’s dietary priorities,” Douglas added. “Even the use of beauty products produced only from natural ingredients has also become widely popular.

“For these reasons, we aim to address consumers’ growing needs for these products and make them readily and easily accessible through their preferred online shopping platforms such as noon.com,” Douglas explained. “And, as we reach out even further to markets across the UAE and beyond, our business growth plans include making Teami more available in other well-established e-commerce channels across the region.”

Based on the findings of the ‘E-Commerce Sector in the UAE 2020 insights’ report released in May this year, the UAE’s e-commerce sector emerged as the fastest-growing economic segment in the Middle East in terms of value sales, supported by rising digital connectivity and infrastructure. The findings further revealed that the e-commerce growth in the Middle East is mainly driven by the UAE and KSA (accounting for 75 percent of total e-commerce sales in 2020) due to the high purchasing power, expanded usage of social media, and smartphone penetration rates compared to other regional countries.

About Teami

Teami was created in 2013 by Adi Arezzini. Driven by her digestive and gut health issues, she searched for a natural solution and found her answer in the holistic world of teas and herbs. From tea blends crafted and sourced from organic, premium and hand-selected tea leaves, Teami has since grown and expanded into wellness (supplements) and skincare products to support the many facets of health using only all-natural, plant-based quality ingredients.

About Plutas Trading DMCC

With a love and passion for everything luxurious, Plutas Trading DMCC was established in 2018 by Madame Vanessa Douglas in Dubai to provide a niche luxury exclusive distribution and representation platform that empowers global luxury brands to enter the market, tap into its huge business opportunities and realize their growth aspirations in this part of the world. In its quest for new, exciting and strategic business partners, as well as to nurture and preserve its distinct brand identity as the epitome of luxury, Plutas carefully selects the brands it works and partners with. Apart from possessing a genuine brand persona of luxury, elegance and style, these brands must be aligned with Plutas’ primary business objective of bringing only the best, the finest and most luxurious experiences to consumers. To date, with its unmatched expertise and niche services in brand marketing, sales, e-commerce, logistics, and distribution, Plutas is the exclusive distributor and representative of luxury health, wellness, beauty and fragrance brands such as Teami, Margy’s Monte Carlo, Elline and Valeur Absolue.

