ZealousWeb Unveils Advanced Reporting & Analytics Extension for Magento 2!

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — In a recent development, ZealousWeb Technologies launched Advanced Reporting & Analytics, a cutting-edge Magento 2 extension for reporting and analyzing sales, customer, and product data. This exceptional extension is compatible with CE 2.3.x, 2.4.x and comes with three compelling dashboards for flawless data analysis. It’s easy to install and comes with over 25 built-in reports, simplifying it for the admin to track and evaluate detailed information on how their products are doing, whether customers are showing interest in their products or not, and how sales are progressing. For example, from the Sales Dashboard, you can generate reports such as ‘Revenue By Day of Week,’ ‘Revenue By Payment Type,’ ‘Revenue By Country,’ etc.

“E-commerce is growing extensively across the globe, and our development team constantly works towards addressing your concerns so that you can put your best foot forward to surpass the competition. Our latest Magento 2 extension will offer detailed information on how customers interact with your products, helping you make more informed decisions,” said Keyur Dave, Global COO ZealousWeb Technologies.

Priced at $132, Advanced Reporting & Analytics also allows you to create custom reports. Apart from that, it’s perfect for scheduling email notifications for both built-in and custom reports. And the best part is that you can also choose notification timing.

Over the years, ZealousWeb has developed a host of Magento extensions that add advanced functionality to your store.

About ZealousWeb

ZealousWeb Technologies is a global solution, technology service, and outsourcing company delivering digital business acceleration and enterprise modernization to help customers align technology innovation with business strategy across industries and geographies. ZealousWeb Technologies provides a range of services and solutions in digital, technology, consulting, strategy, automation, product & operations. Over the last 18-years, we effectively managed to extend our horizons in 66 countries across 16 industries. For more information, please visit https://www.zealousweb.com/