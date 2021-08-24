RockItCoin Offers Bitcoin ATMs

Chicago, Illinois, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — RockItCoin is pleased to announce they offer Bitcoin ATMs to make cryptocurrency transactions more convenient and straightforward. With Bitcoin ATMs located throughout the country, it’s simple for individuals to find one close to them to complete their transactions.

Bitcoin ATMs from RockItCoin use a simple digital wallet system to give individuals fast, easy access to buy and sell cryptocurrency at the current rate. All transactions made at Bitcoin ATMs are cash-based, with no credit card required to use the machines, making it easy for anyone to purchase Bitcoins and other cryptocurrency and add it to their digital wallet. When individuals are ready to sell, they simply complete the transaction through the ATM and receive cash or trade it for another form of cryptocurrency.

RockItCoin operates hundreds of Bitcoin ATMs across the country, allowing individuals to complete their cryptocurrency transactions wherever they are. As more companies contract with RockItCoin, the number of available ATMs will increase, creating a significant network of cryptocurrency transaction terminals.

Anyone interested in learning about how Bitcoin ATMs work can find out more by visiting the RockItCoin website or by calling 1-888-702-4826.

About RockItCoin: RockItCoin is a leading provider of bitcoin ATMs throughout the United States. These machines make it easy for anyone to buy, sell or convert cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash. Individuals simply set up a digital wallet, and they’re ready to make transactions at any Bitcoin ATM.

