RockItCoin Accepts Credit and Debit Cards for Bitcoin Transactions

Chicago, Illinois, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — RockItCoin is pleased to announce they accept credit and debit cards to buy Bitcoin through their online portal. Although their Bitcoin ATMs only accept cash, individuals interested in using a credit or debit card can quickly complete their transaction through the company’s website.

Buying Bitcoin has never been easier. RockItCoin understands the importance of offering convenient options for completing cryptocurrency transactions. Their online portal allows individuals to buy Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies with low fees and fast transaction times, completing purchases in 10 minutes. The easy verification process simplifies the process with 24/7 customer support available when individuals encounter an issue with their purchase.

Customers interested in buying Bitcoin can start the process by selecting the cryptocurrency they wish to purchase and the amount they want to purchase in the currency of their choice. Individuals need a digital wallet account, which is easy to set up through the RockItCoin website. After entering this information, they complete the form with the required information, including billing address, email address, telephone number, and date of birth. RockItCoin accepts all Visa and Mastercard cards to purchase Bitcoin.

Anyone interested in learning about buying Bitcoin with credit or debit cards can find out more by visiting the RockItCoin website or by calling 1-888-702-4826.

About RockItCoin: RockItCoin is a leading provider of bitcoin ATMs throughout the United States. These machines make it easy for anyone to buy, sell or convert cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash. Individuals simply set up a digital wallet, and they’re ready to make transactions at any Bitcoin ATM.

Company: RockItCoin
Telephone number: 1-888-702-4826
Email: support@rockitcoin.com

