Get Exceptional Automation and Control Devices at C Prox Ltd Including Quantek

Dronfield, United Kingdom, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — C Prox Ltd Including Quantek (https://www.quantek.co.uk) provides premium standard and advanced access control such as keypad door entry systems, proximity switches, control panels, intercoms, and ancillary for gates and doors. They cover all automation and control needs with products offered at unbeatable prices.

Their access control products include offline and online fob/prox management systems, keypads, biometrics, GSM controllers, hands-free door opening systems, magnetic locks, power supplies, exit devices, and ID card printing. These top-of-the-line units are password protected and can be set up within minutes. Through removable memory cards, multiple sites can be managed, and security is heightened.

They supply a wide range of remote controls, safety sensors, and traffic light queing systems to automate doors. For efficient advertisements, companies can avail their key switch labels that are customisable and can be printed with any design, colours, and texts such as telephone numbers and logos.

For barriers, they have wireless controls, ground loops, a safety edge system, and safety beams. They also retail popular transmitters and stock those that can be cloned based on client requirements. When it comes to compatibility, all their receivers can fit perfectly with any safety edges and control panels.

Their high-grade power supplies are lockable and are made with tamper switches. As for remote control systems, their items rise above the market because of their innovative features and a 100-metre working range. Plus, they come with a 5-year warranty which is a testament to meeting its superior standards.

To install items conveniently, their website features comprehensive user manuals from each of their innovative products. In case of technical difficulties, they have a technically-trained team operating their helpline, ready to assist purchasers before and after their orders.

What’s more, they provide added benefits and trace prices for existing and potential trade customers. Payments are accepted through all major credit/debit cards, BACS, and cheques. Placement of orders can be made over the phone or online. Most deliveries reach their customers within one to three days.

Interested parties may head over to their online website at https://www.quantek.co.uk for more information.

About C Prox Ltd Including Quantek

C Prox Ltd Including Quantek is a distributor of automation and control solutions across the UK. They retail top-of-the-line control panels, access systems, proximity switches and other items to upgrade property security. Besides their innovative products, they also have a competent team operating their helpline to provide customer support in technical difficulties in installations. No matter what locking system you need in doors, gates, and barriers, they’ve got them all. If interested in availing of their products and services, you may fill out their contact form at https://www.quantek.co.uk/contact-us. Alternatively, you may call their customer service hotline at 01246 417113 or email them at sales@cproxltd.com.