Modular Office Systems Help Warehouses Capitalize On Expensive Commercial Space

Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — With the recovering economy for most industries, many companies have seen a considerable increase in demand. As such, many retailers have been rapidly expanding their inventories, increasing the need for commercial spaces across the United States. However, companies in need of readily accessible space do not always need to look on the real estate market to add to their current storage and office space.

Panel Built modular office systems allow warehouses to expand their space vertically, utilizing some unused space above the warehouse floor. Most warehouses already use high-stretching racking systems to expand their inventory; modular offices can work similarly when combined with Panel Built’s bolt-together mezzanine system. As a result, warehouses and other industrial facilities can easily add comfortable, elevated office spaces into their buildings while only taking up a small footprint of the area below.

Modular offices use a panelized wall system to create unique layouts for each facility. Panel Built delivers the office to your facility prefabricated and ready for assembly. With most of the building manufactured off-site, it can be quickly erected with minimal disruption to your business. Panel Built offers total turn-key modular office solutions, providing one of the most convenient office solutions on the market today.

Panel Built, Inc. has operated in the modular construction industry for 27 years, based in Blairsville, Georgia, USA. Today, Panel Built serves companies, organizations, and government institutions across the United States and internationally. Panel Built operates under one mission, “To Solver Our Customers’ Space Needs With Excellence and Great Customer Service.”

For more information, visit: https://www.panelbuilt.com/products/modular-offices