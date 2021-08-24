Learn About Two Way Ball Valves and Its Uses And Characteristics

Ball valves, Two Way Ball Valves, Four Way Ball Valves , Three Way Ball Valves, Single Piece Design Ball Valves, Manufacturers and Suppliers in India

Mumbai, India, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — When it comes to applications where fine control of the valve is required, such as in a car throttle, ball valves are not very reliable. Two-way ball valves have a single, straight passageway that runs through the centre of the ball, creating two openings.

The correct two-way ball valve manufacturer will be able to recommend the optimum style and kind of ball valve for your needs, regardless of your application or special specifications.. Working with the right manufacturer who has the skills, experience, and knowledge to turn your vision into reality is the best way to ensure that you get the right product that matches your vision.

KHD Valves Automation Pvt Ltd is a High Quality Two Way Ball Valves Manufacturer in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.

Characteristics of Two Way Ball Valves

Two Way Ball Valves are hard wearing, performing well after many cycles, and reliable, closing securely even after long periods of disuse. These qualities make them an excellent choice for shutoff and control applications, where they are often preferred to gates and Globe Valves, but they lack their fine control in throttling applications.

Uses of Two Way Ball Valves

1.Ball valve’s ease of operation, repair, and adaptability lend it to extensive industrial use, withstanding pressures up to 1000 bar and temperatures up to 752 °F (400 °C), depending on design and raw materials used.

2.Sizes typically range from 0.2 to 48 inches (0.5 cm to 121 cm). Valve bodies are made of metal, plastic, or metal with a ceramic; floating balls are often chrome plated for durability.

3.Some means of insulation or heat tape in this situation will usually prevent damage. Another option for this situation is the “freeze tolerant Ball valve”.

