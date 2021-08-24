Srilanka, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — I am the New Leader of Sri Lanka, chief of the nation and commander of the security forces. As communication channels have been blocked, I am having problems communicating. Please help us defeat terrorist networks including the leaders such as Gotabaya Rajapaksha, Ranil Wikrama Singhe, Mahinda RajaPaksha. You can get back to me using bodhaka@gmail.com, +61498964221 www.facebook.com/bodhaka.bandara

Why the situation is very bad: as Some of the leaders of Sri Lankan forces have been Isolated, manipulated and threatened and not been able to do the justice and their professional duties. My communication channel is also getting disturb. I can not get a full situation from Sri Lankan people and forces as communication channels are blocking. They even threaten to keep telling the hostage situation of Foreign Nationalist. Sharender Silva is no longer the commander of the Army. Current Army Position not to be disclosed until main terrorist leaders (Gotabaya Rajapaksha, Mahinda Rajapaksha, Ranil Wikrama Singhe,) get killed. We already asked them to surrender but they are not respecting and fighting hard to destroy Sri Lanka. If security forces want to communicate with me, they must use multiple communication channels. bodhaka@gmail.com, +61498964221 www.facebook.com/bodhaka.bandara www.politicalforumlk.com

Why are these criminals so powerful?

These Sri Lankan criminal terrorist network members are very skillful, educated, and ruthless and more dangerous than Hitler and Pol Pot.

For a long time, these criminals collected so much foreign currency in many ways including foreign debt, foreign Aids from governments, NGO Funds, Charity Funds and other funds sent by Sri Lankans in other countries. Government did not spend at least 30% to build assets. Government welfare, NGO and charities do not even spend 1% of the funds given by foreign nations. been given to the public. Government keeps printing money but not distributing it through the public or private banking system correctly, but they privately can get as much as they want and can use as they want.

They have built a very powerful influential network with criminals, terrorists as well as other decent communities. They have many faces that are hard to recognize. They may be able to influence other country leadership and policymakers.

They may be even performing various fake fights telling they are against an oppressive government. Doing that they may even strengthen terrorist funds and real fighters will not get the opportunity to address the world, build networks or get any kind of help. They are even in religious costumes such as Buddhist monks, NGOs, Charities, community leaders.

These terrorists have done the biggest damage using Buddhism. Today most of the Sinhalese Buddhist not aware of Buddhism. Terrorist group members hide as a Buddhist monk. They are trying to destroy Tipitaka and its Sinhala Translation. They spread hatred among Sinhala Buddhist communities telling Buddhism is under attack by foreigners and other religions. Even the poor people in hunger will donate every rupee to criminal monks with the expectation of going to heaven after death. They are not equipped with problem solving skills, they are crying in front of statues or Bodhi trees. These so-called Buddhist monks destroy people’s self – esteem completely and they do not know why there are so many problems around them such as their bad health, poor economy, relationship problems, stress and emotional burdens. These criminal monks make them feel stupid, guilty. Only option is giving money and engaging in expensive Pooja. They keep telling people’s misery because of Bad Karma and make them inferior to criminal politicians. They want to tolerate all the criminal activities.

