Edulyte offers online coaching for CAT and CFA

CAT refers to the Common Admissions Test that candidates take to pursue business management studies. Their goal is to earn an MBA degree after clearing the CAT exam and studying at reputed IIM universities.

Eligibility for the CAT exam requires that students pass their Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 50%. SC/ST and differently-abled students are required to pass with a minimum of 45%.

Clearing it depends on the number of aspirants appearing, the number of those who clear the exam, and the number of seats at the institute of management studies. The cut-off for CAT exams is usually 99 to 100 percentile. Therefore, CAT online coaching becomes a crucial requirement for any aspiring candidate for gaining a competitive edge.

Similarly, CFA or Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder is for those interested in the investment management profession. Earning a CFA charterholder’s degree can set you on the path of a research analyst or portfolio manager. Further career progress can lead you to become an asset and wealth manager, investment banker, commercial banker, and consultant.

The eligibility criteria for CFA include a bachelor’s degree, or 4,000 hours of professional work experience, or work experience and 4,000 hours of total education duration.

Just like the cat exam, The CFA exams are no easy feat. However, it encompasses three levels of examinations that require aggressive training. That is why Edulyte offers dedicated, qualified mentors through online CFA classes and sessions.

With more and more aspirants gearing for a professional career path, it becomes imperative that one stay prepared for the examination levels.

