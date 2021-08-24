Aluminium Plates manufacturer in india- Superior quality and unparalleled finish

Aluminium plates, 6061 Aluminium Plates, 6082 Aluminium Plates, 5052 Aluminium Plates, 5086 Aluminium Plates

Mumbai, India, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Inox Steel India is one of the pioneers in the metal industry, specializing in manufacturing and supplying various Aluminium products, principally Aluminium Plates. ‘Maintaining Ultimate product quality’ is the motto we live by each day. We strive to provide products with unmatched quality by procuring premium quality raw materials and taking utmost care during product manufacture and processing. Our Aluminium plates have high strength and excellent resistance to corrosion. We cater to clients both nationally and internationally.

We also venture into the manufacture of the Aluminium products like Aluminium sheets, Aluminium blocks, Aluminium flats, round bars, pipes and angles.

Aluminium plates are used for numerous industries.

Marine

Defense

Aerospace

Transport Automotive Industry

Building & Architecture

Rail Transport

Ship Building

Here we present to you a brief description of our Aluminium plates.

6082 Aluminium Plates

Inox Steel India has a variety of 6082 Aluminium Plates available in forms such as – Hot rolled 6082 Aluminium Plates, Cold Rolled Aluminium 6082 Plates. We also manufacture Aluminium plates used in the defence industry, automobile industry, construction, shipbuilding and marine applications.

6061 Aluminium Plates

Inox Steel India is one of the largest 6061 Aluminium Plates manufacturers in Mumbai, India. 6061 Aluminium Plates produced at Inox Steel India and shipped to various cities. We are a well-known brand, as we are 6061 Aluminium Plates stockists in Mumbai. 6061 Aluminium Plates are chiefly used in defence and aerospace industries. The plates are extremely durable, yet lightweight.

7075 Aluminium Plates

We also specialize in production of 7075 Aluminium Plates of premium quality and toughness. We supply our products to Mumbai, Delhi, Rajkot, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Surat, Vadodara and other industrial cities in India.

5083 Aluminium Plates

We manufacture 5083 Aluminium plates of various types like, Hot rolled 5083 Aluminium Plates, Cold Rolled Aluminium 5083 Plates. These are mostly used in defence, aerospace and construction industries.

8011 Aluminium Plates

We supply good quality 8011 Aluminium Plates to different parts of the country. We use high-grade raw material for our high-quality 8011 Aluminium Plates, which have standard quality, high strength, and corrosion resistance. 8011 Aluminum Plates are highly customizable and come in a variety of sizes to meet the needs of each customer. Inox Steel India manufactures 8011 aluminium plates using cutting-edge technology to make them more durable and cost-effective.

1200 Aluminium Plates

We are the leading supplier of 1200 Aluminum Plates in India. We manufacture top-notch, durable and strong 1200 Aluminium Plates. We provide customized Aluminium plates, according to our clients’ requirements.

