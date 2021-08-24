Copper Earthing Electrode Specification, types and its uses.

Mumbai, India, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Veraizen Earthing is one of the largest Copper Earthing Electrode Manufacturers and Suppliers in Mumbai, India. Copper Earthing Electrodes are also manufactured using Hot Dip Galvanized Pipes with a Copper Termination and one 20 mm Copper inside the Pipe. We offer many Copper Earthing Electrode products are the electrogrip 60mm 3 metre, electrogrip 40mm 3 metre, electrogrip 50mm 3 metre, electrogrip 80mm 3 metre, electrogrip 90mm 3 metre, and electrogrip 40mm 2 metre pure copper earthing electrode.

These Copper Earthing Electrode are manufactured with state of the art technology and high-quality raw materials to ensure outstanding quality. We are also the leading suppliers of Pure Copper Electrode, Copper Bonded Electrode, Copper Plate, and so on.

Types of Copper Earthing Electrode

Copper Bonded Electrode

GI Earthing Electrode

Copper Pipe in Pipe Technology

Copper Strip in Pipe

Copper Plate

Copper Pipe with Chemical

Pure Copper Electrode

Copper Bonded Electrode with Coupler & Driving Stud

About Copper Earthing Electrode

Copper Earthing Electrode are widely used in different industries. Because of their durability and low cost, these are quite popular. Products include Copper Bonded Solid Electrode, Pure Copper Electrode, Copper Bonded Electrode, Copper Plate, Earthing Rod, Solar Earthing, Solar Earth Rod, & Chemical Earthing.

Copper Earthing Electrode Uses

Copper Earthing Electrodes are widely used all over the world in different industries. Here are the top uses of Copper Earthing Electrode

Protect personnel against electrical hazards like electric shock and electrocution Safeguards protect electrical devices, appliances, power tools, machinery etc. from current leakage Damage from lightning to structures, installations and the entire electric system by using Lightning Arresters. Prevents fire in the electrical systems Avoids interference with communication circuits

Features

CPRI Tested Continuous electroplating processing Variable choices are manufactured as required by the customers Values over the life of the product Reduced installation area and time

