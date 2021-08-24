Overview on Different Types and Applications of Wire Mesh

Mumbai, India, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Wire Mesh is a factory-produced product constructed from shiny wire that has been combined and interwoven to create uniform parallel spaces with symmetrical gaps. Wire mesh is made from a variety of materials, but the most common are metals. Low-carbon steel, high-carbon steel, copper, aluminium, and nickel are among them.

Rajkrupa Metal Industries is a Wire Mesh manufacturer in Mumbai, India. We have become one of the leading brands in the Wire Mesh industry in India. With extensive business and technical staff experience, Rajkrupa Metal Industries has strategically positioned itself as a top-tier manufacturer and supplier in the global wire mesh market.

Types of Wire Mesh Explained:

1.Inconel Wire Mesh

Inconel Wire Mesh composed of Inconel alloys of the highest quality.

High temperature, carburization, pitting and crevice corrosion, stress corrosion cracking, and oxidation are all resistant to Inconel Mesh. It can withstand a variety of corrosive media, including organic and inorganic chemicals, acids, and alkalis. It possesses great mechanical strength at high temperatures, is creep resistant, and has a long service life.

2.Monel Wire Mesh

Monel wire mesh products are ideal for working in high-temperature environments because of its high melting point of 1300 F to 1350 F. Because of this one-of-a-kind quality,

The Monel is a combination of Nickel and Copper, one of the most multipurpose and widely used nickel alloys. Monel400, Monel401, Monel404, MonelR405, and Monel K-500 are examples of Monel material grades. Monel 400 or Monel K-500 grade is the most commonly used Monel mesh.

3.Titanium Wire Mesh

Titanium Wire Mesh is a distinct mesh, and the weaving of these meshes necessitates constant quality checking and control. We ensure that every inch of the cloth is precise and meets ASTM B348 AND ASTM C836 quality standards. Titanium Wire Meshes are extremely resistant to corrosion.

4.Hexagonal Wire Mesh

Hexagonal wire mesh is made up of hexagonal holes that are all the same size. It is primarily constructed of low carbon steel. Based on the surface treatment, hexagonal wire mesh is divided into two types: galvanised wire and PVC coated wire. Hexagonal wire mesh with good flexibility and anti-corrosion properties is widely used as a gabion for slope protection.

5.Galvanized Wire Mesh

By immersing previously produced steel wire in liquid zinc, galvanised steel wire is produced.As a result, the product’s name is hot dipped Galvanized Wire Mesh.

This wire mesh is commonly used in building enclosures, security cages, window grills, and safety guards. Aside from that, it is thought to be an excellent choice for general fencing needs.

Other Types of Wire Mesh Explained Below:

Stainless Steel Mesh

Copper Wire Mesh

Chain Link Fence Wire Mesh

Brass Wire Mesh

Welded Wire Mesh

Crimped Wire Mesh

Applications of Wire mesh:

1.Wire mesh is commonly used in commercial applications such as insect screening and animal fencing, as well as in industrial applications that need separation or filtering.

2.Welded wire mesh is a metal wire screen made of low carbon or stainless steel wire. It comes in a variety of sizes and shapes.

3.It’s widely employed in the agricultural, industrial, transportation, horticultural, and food-purchasing industries. Mines, landscaping, machine protection, and other decorations all use it.

