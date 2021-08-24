New York, USA,2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Representatives of Legacy Bank confirmed that approval of a loan without the applicant and the owner of the collateral to another person is a significant violation for issuing commercial credits. It is a crime that Legacy Bank employees committed by approving the loans without Pavel Labusov’s presence and personal signature, who is the owner of the property put forward on the security of these loans. Because of this negligence, Pavel Labusov suffers significant financial losses. Was it negligence? Let’s take a better look at the situation.

Pavel Labusov is a well-known Russian entrepreneur. His companies are leaders in constructing residential real estate of various categories: tourism, shipbuilding, agriculture, mining, and processing. Labosov is also involved in restoring the aquaculture population of the Black Sea coast of the Krasnodar Region of the Russian Federation. He has earned his name in the business by being an honest, hard-working, and responsible person.

The Russian entrepreneur met William Donald Redfern in Moscow and shared his business plans to expand his real estate portfolio in the USA. It is a well-known fact that it is difficult to obtain a loan or mortgage in America, especially for foreign investors. Therefore, William Donald Redfern has offered his company, The Oaks Capital LLC. There was no doubt about his reliability since Robert Asadullin, a mutual friend, recommended Redfern. He was considered an authoritative person in business circles. A little Pavel Labusov knew that two were plotting a significant fraud. The agreement between the businessmen was that Redfern’s company, The Oakes Capital LLC, would provide Labusov with a credit line of 1.5 million USD at 3.75%. Redfern and Asadullin persuaded Labusov to pledge all of his American assets under this lending.

Onwards, Pavel Labusov managed his commercial real estate in America and made monthly payments on the loan and interest strictly on schedule. And at this time, without his knowledge and consent, William Donald Redfern received large loans from American banks by re-mortgaging all the real estate and assets of Pavel Labusov’s companies. The total debt to banks exceeded one million US dollars. The American Legacy Bank became the key figure in the case together with TD Bank. The bank associate serviced credit lines issued in the name of Pavel Labusov without his knowledge. The question is, are they also involved in the fraudulent scheme conducted by William Donald Redfern?

Pavel Labusov became a victim in this situation and suffered significant financial losses. When he realized that something went wrong, the Russian entrepreneur paid the loan in full to Mr. Redfern and demanded his real-estate assets back. The American fraudster did not respond to his demands and disappeared from the horizon. He violated all the terms and conditions of the agreement and refused to comply. We can only guess and expect that the American court will soon establish justice against the respected Russian businessman. All participants in the criminal conspiracy should serve legal punishment. Pavel Labusov filed a claim against Legacy Bank for defamation about the property rights and unlawful interference with contractual relations. These days, the trial is in full swing. All we can hope for is justice for the earnest foreign investors because, most likely, this is not the first time such a fraudulent scheme has succeeded.