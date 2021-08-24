CHETU EARNS SILVER STEVIE® AWARD AT THE 2021 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS AWARDS®

Florida, USA, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a leading developer of custom software solutions, was today recognized as the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award for the Company of the Year category at The 18th Annual International Business Awards®.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. More than 3,700 nominations from over 63 nations and territories were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Chetu was nominated for the Company of the Year category for Large Computer Software Companies and was recognized for its impressive ability to mitigate damages from the pandemic and to continue to grow, retain and develop its employee base. Chetu received high praise from the judges for its 2020 financial performance and expansion.

“The success of Chetu has been, and always will be, due to the incredible work of our amazing and dedicated team members,” said Atal Bansal, founder and CEO of Chetu. “Being recognized on both the national and international scale in 2021 for our work and overcoming adversity is a tremendous honor and our team looks forward to reaching new heights as we continue to help our clients around the world meet their software development needs.”

More than 260 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners. Nominees were evaluated on numerous aspects of their business performance with winners being determined by averaging scores from the judging panel.

“What we’ve seen in this year’s IBA nominations is that organizations around the world, in every sector, have continued to innovate and succeed, despite the setbacks, obstacles and tragedies of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “All of this year’s Stevie Award winners are to be applauded for their persistence and their resilience. We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them during our virtual awards ceremony on December 8th.”

For more information on Chetu, or to request a consultation, please visit www.chetu.com.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global provider of software development solutions and support services. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to the needs of the client. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in South Florida, Chetu has sixteen locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, and nearly 2,200 software experts worldwide. For more information, visit: www.chetu.com

About the Stevie Awards:

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact:

Brian Poole

pr@chetu.com

954-342-5676