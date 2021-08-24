Love Marriage & Marriage Registration Chandigarh

Court Marriage Registration under Hindu Marriage Act-1955, Same Day

Chandigarh, India, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Welcome to Marriage registration procedure in Chandigarh. We offer legal consultancy for court marriage where we give the couple excellent suggestions regarding the marriage. We also have qualified advocates who arrange the whole marriage procedures with legal documents and assist them in whole process. Our company also manages to give the registration certificate at the earliest. Matrimonial Law Chambers professionals guide the people how to register their marriage. A marriage, which has already been mutually solemnized, can be registered either under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955 or under the Special Marriage Act, 1954. The Hindu Marriage Act is valid in cases where couples are Hindus, Buddhists, Jains or Sikhs or they have adopted these religions. On the other hand if the husband or wife or both are not Hindus, Buddhists, Jains or Sikhs the marriage is registered under the Special Marriage Act, 1954.Further, marriage can be solemnized between any two persons (often when they are of different religion or nations) under the provisions of the Special Marriage Act, 1954

Verification of all the documents is carried out on the date of application and a day is fixed and communicated to the parties for registration. On the said day, both parties, along with witness should attend office of marriage officer. The Certificate of Marriage is issued on the same day.