Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market worth $80.1 billion by 2026

PUNE, India, 2021-Aug-24— /EPR Network/ — The temperature controlled packaging solutions market is projected to reach USD 11.82billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2016 to 2021. Growth in this market is mainly attributed tothe growth of the pharmaceutical industry.The growing demand for drugs and medicines offers lucrative growth opportunities to manufacturers of temperature controlled packaging solutions. For instance, the Indian government has established a Drug Discovery and Development Centre in Gujarat. The project, which includes investments of around USD 2 billion annually till 2020, is expected to help the country account for nearly 5% of global drug discoveries and innovations; besides helping the Indian pharmaceutical industry grow in the coming years. As the pharmaceutical industry is one of the most highly regulated industries worldwide, every step of the supply chain and value chain processes, including manufacturing, packaging, storage, distribution, application, and disposal, is subjected to strict regulations formulated by governmental bodies. This highlights the requirement for proper packaging and transportation of vaccines and drugs, which,in turn, act as a driving factor for the temperature controlled packaging solutions market.

Download PDF Brochure https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=5227701

On the basis oftype, the temperature controlled packaging solutions markethas been segmentedinto passive systemsand active systems. The activesystems segment is the fastest-growing type segment of this market. This growth is mainly attributed to the increasing demand from the healthcare end-use industry,withsignificant capacity enhancements planned for the next five years for different pharmaceutical projects inIndia and China.

Based onproduct, the temperature controlled packaging solutions market has been segmentedinto insulated shippers, insulated containers, refrigerants, and others, which include temperature monitors, data loggers, and consumables. The insulated containers segment is the fastest-growing product segment of this market. This growth is mainly attributed to the high growth in demand for active insulated containers across the globe.

By end-use industry, the temperature controlled packaging solutions market has been segmentedinto food &beverages, healthcare, and others, which include chemicals and biomedical industries. The healthcare segment is the fastest-growing end-use industry segment of this market. This growth is mainly attributed to the rise in investmentsby developing countries in the pharmaceutical industry.

By region, the Asia-Pacific temperature controlled packaging solutions market is projectedto grow at the highestCAGR from 2016 to 2021. The Asia-Pacificregionincludes China, Japan, South Korea, India, and the rest of Asia-Pacific.Temperature controlled packaging is used to maintain a specified temperature for temperature-sensitive goods during the transit period.With increasing demand from the food & beverages and other end-use industries, the temperature controlled packaging solutions market is projectedto grow during the forecast period.

Major market players covered in the report arePelican BioThermal LLC (U.S.), Sonoco Products Company (U.S.), Cold Chain Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), FedEx Corp. (U.S.), AmerisourceBergen Corp. (U.S.), and Deutsche Post AG (DHL) (Germany).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441