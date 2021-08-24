International Congress on Neurology and Brain Disorders

Neurology-2022

Posted on 2021-08-24 by in Education // 0 Comments

Paris, France, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — We invite you to join the global event International Conference on Neurology and Brain Disorders which is going to be held on April 25-26, 2022 at Paris, France that impacts the advancements and technology trends in Neurology and Brain Disorders. The theme of the conference is “Innovation and Advancements in Neurology & Brain Disorders “.

For More details: https://www.medwideconferences.com/neurology-neuroscience/
Submit your Abstract: https://www.medwideconferences.com/neurology-neuroscience/submitabstract
For Brochure Download : https://www.medwideconferences.com/neurology-neuroscience/brochure

