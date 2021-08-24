Homes247.in Leveraging Digital Homebuying in the era of Pandemic

Bangalore, India, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Bangalore based proptech platform, Homes247.in has become one of the prominent names in Indian digital real estate realm ever since the nation started exploring the full potential of the online world from the first lockdown.

Being one of the few realtor firms in the country that actively worked to combine the tenets of both offline and online sales, Homes247.in was also the first amongst the industry to re – popularize the concept of “Window Shopping for Homes” to the Indian populace amidst the pandemic. Their special feature ” Book a Home from Home” garnered immense reach within the metrocities of Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai.

The cities though slowed down during the pandemic owing to the lack of availability or raw materials as the logistics and transport division shut down, as well as the minimalized labour force as most of the migrant workers moved back to their natives. However the work from home and the rapid lay offs further escalated and affected the ready to move sales too.

However as the times went on, the popular realty sector of rentals lost their appeal especially during the work from home phenomenon. People, mostly families understood the value of Owning a Home rather renting one. However due to the lockdown, most of the homebuyers were still stuck at home, it was during then the real estate websites including Homes247.in came to the forefront, channeling a revival within the realty industry.

Now after the first two waves, Indian economy is slowly getting back on track and real estate sector being one of the major forces to back it up. The homebuyers who were on track to buy the home of their dreams, now explores plenty of options without the hindrance of actual property site visits thanks to the online mediums like Homes247.in.

Now Homes247.in has entered the rental space too, to revitalize the sector.