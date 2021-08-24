Zing Robotics Adds Dennis Muilenburg To Advisory Board

FOSTER CITY, CA, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Zing Robotics today announced the addition of Dennis Muilenburg, former Chief Executive Officer of The Boeing Company and current Chairman & CEO of New Vista Capital to its Board of Advisors. Muilenburg’s extensive engineering, leadership and aerospace experience will come in handy for the Silicon Valley autonomous vehicle startup looking to disrupt the aviation industry by bringing electric, autonomous, multi-mission vehicles to the tarmac.

“Innovations that significantly improve both safety and productivity always grab my attention.” stated Muilenburg. “I believe Zing’s eGSE platform can be transformative for airlines and airports”.

Over his 35-year career at Boeing, Muilenburg championed innovation and was captivated by robotics, artificial intelligence and machine learning – all in use on Zing’s autonomous vehicles.

“Software-defined vehicles can be challenging to wrap your head around.” said Brent Shedd, Zing Robotics’ Chief Executive Officer. “The ability to envision what a natively-autonomous vehicle can be and do is rare. That’s where Dennis’ passion for and experience with other autonomy startups has been invaluable for Zing”.

Unlike other autonomy startups, Zing’s focus on ground service equipment puts them in a technology backwater. “There hasn’t been real technological advancement on the tarmac in 50 years.” says Ray Ames, former Managing Director of GSE for United Airlines and Zing’s Chief Operating Officer. “Dennis is a great Advisor for Zing because he understands aviation and sees the opportunities for improvement.”

“I’m thrilled to be able to add my aviation expertise to Zing’s incredible vision for the tarmac”, stated Muilenburg. “We’re creating a better future for everyone.”

About Zing Robotics

Zing Robotics is developing the autonomous mobile workforce of the future for aviation, military and industrial applications. The eGSE platform combines electrification and autonomous operation with communication capabilities that transform the vehicles into coworkers.

