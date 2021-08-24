KL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC (“KLST”) ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF THE IMDOCSHARE SYNC PROVIDING IMANAGE WORK SERVER 10.2+ CONTENT USERS WITH THE SECURE FILE SYNCHRONIZATION CAPABILITIES PROMOTING LAW FIRM COLLABORATION & PRODUCTIVITY!

KLST continues to deliver innovative solutions that enhance efficiency and collaboration for our mutual customers.

“imDocShare Sync is a great way for the iManage Work Server users to collaborate seamlessly with the ability to automatically sync SharePoint & OneDrive for Business libraries and Teams Files Tab to iManage Cloud/Work Server 10.2+” said Ragav Jagannathan, President & CEO at KL Software Technologies, Inc.,

The imDocShare sync empowers collaboration with the capabilities of syncing business libraries or files such as:

Ability to bi-directionally sync files from the Microsoft Teams Files Tab to iManage Cloud/Work Server 10.2+ (Standard Channel)

Ability to bi-directionally sync files from the Microsoft Teams Files Tab to iManage Cloud/Work Server 10.2+ (Private Channel)

Ability to bi-directionally sync files from SharePoint to iManage Cloud/Work Server 10.2+

Ability to bi-directionally sync files from OneDrive to iManage Cloud/Work Server 10.2+

Ability to sync the files posted into Team’s ‘files’ tab to iManage Cloud/Work Server 10.2+ (standard and private channels)

The administrative support of imDocShare Sync provides the iManage Cloud/Work Server 10.2+ users the control on setting up the Sync job on a time schedule or on-demand. With the support of imDocShare Sync, users can identify Microsoft Teams that are not synced with iManage Cloud/Work Server 10.2+ content.

Additionally, the imDocShare Sync Desktop app helps users to synchronize their OneDrive (Online and Desktop) with iManage Cloud/Work Server 10.2+.

The convenience of the imDocShare Sync iManage extension is users can initiate the sync with SharePoint or OneDrive form within iManage Work Server 10.2+ content Cloud.

imDocShare Sync promotes your firm productivity by helping you manage secure access to the matter documents you need with the file-syncing solution.

imDocShare is an innovative solution designed to empower several legal teams across the globe to conveniently live view, edit, or sync iManage Work Server 10.2+ content within SharePoint or Microsoft Teams.

Experience Secure collaboration of your Law Firm!

For more information, visit https://www.imdocshare.com/ and download the imDocShare Teams app.