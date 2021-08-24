KL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC (“KLST”) ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF THE IMDOCSHARE SYNC PROVIDING IMANAGE WORK SERVER 10.2+ CONTENT USERS WITH THE SECURE FILE SYNCHRONIZATION CAPABILITIES PROMOTING LAW FIRM COLLABORATION & PRODUCTIVITY!

imDocShare Sync

Newark, USA, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — KL Software Technologies Inc (“KLST”) launches the imDocShare Sync providing iManage Work Server 10.2+ content users the ability to automatically sync SharePoint & OneDrive for Business libraries and Teams Files Tab to iManage Cloud/Work Server 10.2+.

KLST continues to deliver innovative solutions that enhance efficiency and collaboration for our mutual customers.

“imDocShare Sync is a great way for the iManage Work Server users to collaborate seamlessly with the ability to automatically sync SharePoint & OneDrive for Business libraries and Teams Files Tab to iManage Cloud/Work Server 10.2+” said Ragav Jagannathan, President & CEO at KL Software Technologies, Inc.,

The imDocShare sync empowers collaboration with the capabilities of syncing business libraries or files such as:

  • Ability to bi-directionally sync files from the Microsoft Teams Files Tab to iManage Cloud/Work Server 10.2+ (Standard Channel)
  • Ability to bi-directionally sync files from the Microsoft Teams Files Tab to iManage Cloud/Work Server 10.2+ (Private Channel)
  • Ability to bi-directionally sync files from SharePoint to iManage Cloud/Work Server 10.2+
  • Ability to bi-directionally sync files from OneDrive to iManage Cloud/Work Server 10.2+
  • Ability to sync the files posted into Team’s ‘files’ tab to iManage Cloud/Work Server 10.2+ (standard and private channels)

The administrative support of imDocShare Sync provides the iManage Cloud/Work Server 10.2+ users the control on setting up the Sync job on a time schedule or on-demand. With the support of imDocShare Sync, users can identify Microsoft Teams that are not synced with iManage Cloud/Work Server 10.2+ content.
Additionally, the imDocShare Sync Desktop app helps users to synchronize their OneDrive (Online and Desktop) with iManage Cloud/Work Server 10.2+.
The convenience of the imDocShare Sync iManage extension is users can initiate the sync with SharePoint or OneDrive form within iManage Work Server 10.2+ content Cloud.
imDocShare Sync promotes your firm productivity by helping you manage secure access to the matter documents you need with the file-syncing solution.
imDocShare is an innovative solution designed to empower several legal teams across the globe to conveniently live view, edit, or sync iManage Work Server 10.2+ content within SharePoint or Microsoft Teams.

Experience Secure collaboration of your Law Firm!
For more information, visit https://www.imdocshare.com/  and download the imDocShare Teams app.

ABOUT KLST

KL Software Technologies (“KLST”) specializes in building mobile-first digital innovations that provide smooth, intuitive, and consistent user experience across smarter interfaces. With global delivery centers based out of the USA and India, KLST software+services offerings are focused on Enterprise Collaboration & Content, Hybrid Mobility, Cloud, Artificial Intelligence, and Augmented Reality. For more information, visit www.klstinc.com/whyklstforlegal or email media@klstinc.com.

ABOUT IMANAGE

iManage is the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™. Its intelligent, cloud-enabled, secure knowledge work platform enables organizations to uncover and activate the knowledge that exists inside their business content and communications. Advanced Artificial Intelligence and powerful document and email management create connections across data, systems, and people while leveraging the context of organizational content to fuel deep insights, informed business decisions, and collaboration. Underpinned by best-of-breed security and sophisticated workflows and governance approaches, iManage has earned its place as the industry standard by continually innovating to solve complex professional challenges and enabling better business outcomes for over one million professionals across 65+ countries. For more information, visit  www.imanage.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Helen
marketing@klstinc.com

