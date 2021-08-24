Demand for Coconut Oil Market to Grow at a CAGR of 3.9% Through 2022

Coconut oil has a number of health benefits that boost the appeal of this tropical fruit. Coconut oil is used to nourish the hair, moisturize skin, aid digestion, improve mental performance, boost hormone production, and provide fats to the body.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=91

However, coconut oil has to compete with other extracts of this multi-purpose fruit such as coconut water and coconut sugar. The dwindling supply of the fruit has certainly taken its toll on the coconut oil market which has led to a price hike. All signs point to this continuing in the near-term, unless producers are able to dramatically increase raw material supply in the coconut oil market.

Some of the forecasts of Fact.MR’s report on the global coconut oil market have been given below to help you understand the current and future prospects in the coconut oil market which should grow with a CAGR of 3.9% from 2017 to 2022 –

• The process segment dominates the coconut oil market with a revenue share approaching 3/4th by product type. A market opportunity of crossing US$ 2.2 billion makes it extremely lucrative and key stakeholders would do well to take note. Europe accounts for a 1/3rd of the revenue contribution and it is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR when compared to other regions.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=91

• The virgin segment represents a niche in the coconut oil market that can be targeted by companies with customized solutions to cater to the needs of discerning customers. Along with Europe, APEJ is the only other region that is predicted to be worth more than US$ 200 million by the end of the forecast period.

• The food processor segment accounts for slightly over a quarter of the revenue in the coconut oil market by end user segment in 2017 and Europe is poised to be worth almost US$ 240 million by end of 2022. Major players could target North America as the snack market there is worth billions of dollars and the health-benefits of coconut oil are already known.

• The coconut oil market is rife with competition and some of the biggest players active in it are Adani Wilmar, Ruchi Soya Industries, Associated British Foods, Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bunge Limited, Adams Group Inc., and American Vegetable Oil Inc.

Chapter 1- Executive Summary

This chapter features a crisp executive summary of the global coconut oil market illustrating the industry roadmap. Also, this segment gives a snapshot of discrete segments of the coconut oil market along with their growth statistics.

Chapter 2- Market Overview

The overview section entails a short introduction to the global coconut oil market. Also, it consists of a standard definition of the product “coconut oil”. Additionally, growth influencers of coconut oil market such as drivers, trends and restrains have also been sketched in this chapter.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/09/09/1912661/0/en/Health-Nutrition-Trends-Shaping-the-Future-of-the-Global-Whey-Protein-Market-Reveals-Fact-MR.html

Chapter 3- Market Analysis and Forecast by Product Type

This section comprises of a detailed analysis of coconut oil market based on various product types such as processed coconut oil and virgin coconut oil. The analysis is done by various parameters such as revenue comparison, market share comparison, and Y-o-Y growth comparison.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

E: sales@factmr.com

Website: https://www.factmr.com