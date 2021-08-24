Canine Influenza Treatment Market 2020 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2021

The research report presents a market assessment of the Canine influenza treatment market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data

Introduction

Canine influenza of H3N8 viruses done in horses spread to dogs and spread among dogs. The canine influenza H3N8 virus was first reported in 2004 in the U.S. Canine influenza of H3N2 viruses observed in birds spread to dogs and spread among dogs.

The canine influenza H3N2 virus was first reported in 2007 in South Korea, and also have been reported in dogs in Canada, China, and Thailand.

H3N2 canine influenza viruses were first reported in the United States in 2015, and are now found in more than 30 states of America.

In 2016, for canine influenza treatment, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) used the Influenza Risk Assessment Tool to analyze the risk of canine influenza H3N2 viruses, and found it to be very low.

Canine Influenza Treatment Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the canine influenza treatment market has been segmented on the basis of drug class and distribution channel.

Based on drug class, the canine influenza treatment market is segmented as:

Antibiotics

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

Antiviral Drugs

Based on distribution channel, the canine influenza treatment market is segmented as:

Veterinary Clinics

Veterinary Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Canine Influenza Treatment Market are:

Some of the players identified in the canine influenza treatment market include Zoetis Inc., Merck Animal Health, GlaxoSmithKline Plc.,

Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Sanofi, Abbott Laboratories, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

