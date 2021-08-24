Sales of Airline In-Flight Catering are Foreseen by the Report to Record a Steady 5.3% CAGR by (2017-2026)

To enhance the in-flight experience through in-flight catering service, the prominent players are adopting digitally enabled services like use of smart phone for food & beverage ordering. Few airlines operating globally also allow passengers to place order via in-flight entertainment systems. Moreover, some of the airlines are serving regional/ continental meal in order to satisfy the native cravings for the onboard passengers. The word of mouth advertising of such trends can certainly contribute in the growth of in-flight catering market.

An insightful report published recently by Fact.MR exerts an exhaustive study on the in-flight catering market, which can be leveraged by the readers to sustain their competitiveness in the in-flight catering market. Clients can benefit from the information provided in the report for enhancing their profit margins by attracting potential customer, on whom intelligence has been offered in detail.

The Sales of in-flight catering are foreseen by the report to record a steady 5.3% CAGR during the period of forecast (2017-2026). By delivering estimations on the competition intensity attractiveness related to the in-flight catering market, the report further enables the clients to better understand the competition and devise their business direction accordingly.

In-flight catering is an advanced, skill and quality-oriented technology developed to provide good-quality, healthy meals, including main course, breakfast, beverages, etc., to passengers as well as crew members, which is different from the normal food catering services offered in a restaurant or a cafe. In-flight catering services mainly focus on serving fresh food while emphasizing on maintaining hygiene in order to offer good in-flight experience to the passengers, which are well-planned according to the factors like flight time schedule, and management of trolleys.

In-Flight Catering Market: Intricate Assessment on Imperative Dynamics

The report on the in-flight catering market propounds intricate assessment, along with accurate forecast, on the in-flight catering market for the period between 2017 and 2026. An exhaustive coverage on lucrative regions for the in-flight catering market has been engulfed by the report. This report is an authentic intelligence source regarding data on recent dynamics, ongoing industry trends, technological developments & advancements, and product innovations observed in the in-flight catering market.

With the increasing number of passengers traveling by air and emerging airlines, the global in-flight catering market is expected to witness rapid growth during the period 2017-2026. Higher potential for growth and opportunities in the variety of in-flight catering services offered in different airlines are attracting many new businesses in the global market.

The usual in-flight catering services offered in the global market vary depending upon several factors such as offering types, service types, airline category, and provider types, which are also among the main segments of the global in-flight catering market. Offering types of in-flight catering services like main courses, breakfast, starter & platters, desserts, and beverages, are common, among which main courses are expected to gain more demands in the future. Among the premium services and economy services offered in flight, economy catering services are more popular.

Full-service carriers, low-cost carriers, and charter/private carriers are the categories of airlines offering in-flight catering services, which are led by the low-cost carrier airlines in the global market. Culinary only providers, culinary and on-board supply providers, and complete solution providers being the main types of providers of in-flight catering services, among which culinary only providers are expected to gain an edge in the global market.

In-Flight Catering Market: In-Depth Study on Market Segments

Weighted chapters on the segmentation analysis in the report offer in-depth study and insights on all the market segments incorporated. The in-flight catering market has been categorized into five segments, viz., offering type, provider type, service type, airline category, and region. Geographically, the in-flight catering market has been branched into Latin America, Japan, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and North America.

Precise market forecasts and estimations have been offered on all the aforementioned segments, along with a detailed assessment on key dynamics affecting their momentum during the period of forecast. These chapters are imperative for the report readers as they can better understand latent opportunities and key remunerative regions for growth of their business in the in-flight catering market. Key market segments elucidated in the report are systematically illustrated with the help of a taxonomy table.

In-Flight Catering Market: Competitor Landscape Study

The report incorporates a weighted chapter on competition landscape of the in-flight catering market, which quantifies revenue share of prominent stakeholders in the in-flight catering market. This concluding chapter of the report provides assessment on the key companies underpinning growth of the in-flight catering market, along with insights on these market players in detail. The report further offers an elaborated analysis on the market players elucidated in the report, which includes intelligence with regard to their company overview, recent & impending developments, key financials, and product overview.

A SWOT analysis is delivered on the market participants profiled, which illuminates the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats to these players in the in-flight catering market over the upcoming years. Additionally, the report renders intelligence on the expansion strategies employed by the in-flight catering market participants, such as new product developments, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships between them. The scope of the report is to deliver its readers with authentic knowledge as well as accurate insights on the in-flight catering market. This will further enable the report readers to make better impactful plans and fact-based decisions for the businesses.

Research Methodology

A robust research approach has been adhered by the analysts at Fact.MR for contemplating key industry dynamics, which in turn has enabled offering a precise and an authentic market intelligence. Intrinsic amalgamation of primary as well as secondary research has been used by the analysts for reaching at the estimates and forecast on the in-flight catering market.

All the market estimations and forecast delivered have been verified via an exhaustive primary research, which involves comprehensive interviews with prominent market participants and leading industry experts. These brief primary interviews aid validation of the information procured, which in turn facilitates evaluation of the industry estimations, and insights.

