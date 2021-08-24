Dr. Felicia Osborne In Partnership With “Sisters on the Mission” Brings Jobs to Newark, NJ

Posted on 2021-08-24

New York, NY, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Last week, the organization, Sisters On The Mission opened its doors at 296 Sanford Avenue East Orange, NJ, to the community. The vision is led by Dr. Felicia Osborne, a noted business leader and pastor in the Newark area; she indicated the Thrift store has already created 3 jobs, and will also serve as a resource hub where patrons can access vital information to connect to mental wellness services, substance counseling, and employment training. “It’s more than a store to buy and sell clothing and other goods, S.O.T. M. is a connection center to bring resolution and thread the missing links for those who are struggling and don’t know where to turn,” said Osborne.

Also, the organization, Bethel Family and Youth Counseling Services will be adding another location in Paterson, NJ very shortly. The operation is named “Bethel Counseling Services – EXPRESS”. It will have a full commercial kitchen, food pantry, and Resource Center. In addition, the satellite facility located at Frontage Rd houses 140 beds for those in treatment.

This is a great outreach to connect to if your company or organization desires to participate in helping individuals recover by providing volunteer job training skills, social reconnection workshops, spiritual fulfillment segments, or motivational workshops. Consider partnering before the Holiday Season.

HOW CAN YOU CONNECT?

Contact number: 973-643-6565

