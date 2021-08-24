Pharmaceutical Sector Is A Crucial Driving Industry For Sales Growth Glucosamine Salt Market

Glucosamine salt Industry – Research Report Objectives

Global glucosamine salt market overview

Glucosamine salt is made by binding chains of sugars and proteins. It is a naturally occurring compound within the cartilage of joints.Glucosamine salt is used as an alternative medicine to relieve joint pain. The pharmaceutical industry is a crucial driving industry of global glucosamine salt market.

However, glucosamine salt is also used in the cosmetic industry due to end-use benefits, such as lubrication, moisturizing, mildness, non-irritant, nourishing, powdery after-feel, smoothness, brightness, softness and soothing agent.

Glucosamine salt helps in the formation of connective tissue and further increases moisture and promotes exfoliation and hydration.

Competitive landscape

The global market for glucosamine salt comprises several developers, who are primarily converging on developing advanced version on glucosamine salt mainly for cosmatic and Pharmaceutical industry.

Global glucosamine salt key market players

Some key market participants are BASF, Angene International Limited, BOC Sciences, Austin Chemical Co., Inc., AK Scientific, Inc., SynFine Research, Chiral Management, Bosche Scientific, LLC, 3B Scientific Corporation, Honest Joy Holdings Limited, AerChem inc., Henan DaKen Chemical CO.,LTD., Henan Tianfu Chemical Co.,Ltd., Mainchem Co., Ltd., ATK Chemical Company Limited, Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd., Chemwill Asia Co.,Ltd., City Chemical LLC, Kono Chem Co., Ltd, Haihang Industry Co.,Ltd, Dayang Chemicals Co., Ltd., Waterstone Technology, LLC, Omicron Biochemicals, Inc., Service Chemical Inc. and Kraeber GmbH & Co., among other prominent players.

Global glucosamine salt market is likely to register an average lower-digit CAGR over forecast period

The global market of glucosamine salt is likely to increase in the upcoming forecast period because of its three primary end-use industries including food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry.

According to Fact.MR its market is likely to grow with an average lower-digit CAGR (compound annual growth rate) in the forecast period. APEJ dominated the global market for glucosamine salt in 2018 followed by North America.

Europe region is expected to witness a sizable rise in the overall sales of glucosamine salt. Countries including China, U.S., Germany and South Korea are expected to witness a significant market share of glucosamine salt due to manufacturing companies and research facilities for glucosamine salt, which are concentrated in these countries.

Lucrative opportunities for glucosamine salt in pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry

Joints are cushioned by fluid and cartilage that surrounds them. If and when cartilage breaks, it can cause joint friction, stiffness and pain. Glucosamine salt contains a protein to make a ground substance for cartilage.

In the pharmaceutical industry glucosamine salt is used to treat various kind of joint pain and destructions. In the cosmetic industry, glucosamine salt is likely to withstand moderate growth over the forecast period.

Researchers and manufacturers have had the opportunity to grow the market of glucosamine salt by increasing its end-use application in the cosmetic industry. However, glucosamine salt shows some common side effects including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation and heartburn.

Also, it is recommended by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) that people should avoid an overdose of glucosamine salt. Further, glucosamine salt is restricted for people who have diabetes, high cholesterol, cancer, liver disease and asthma. Global glucosamine salt is likely to increase by a higher rate by eliminating these side effects.

Global glucosamine salt market segmentation

The glucosamine salt market can be segmented into forms, application and packaging type.

The glucosamine salt market can be segmented by forms such as

Powder

Liquid

Tablets

Capsules

Others.

By application of the glucosamine salt, its market can be segmented into

Nutritional supplement

Food and beverages

Dairy product

Skin care.

In packaging type, glucosamine salt market is segmented into

Bottle

Bulk

Tetra packaging.

The global glucosamine salt market can be segmented on the basis of the geographical region, such as

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Emerging Countries.

