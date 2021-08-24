Patio Umbrella Market Demand Is Significantly Driven By Residential Construction Industry, Fact.MR Report

The rising urbanization, changing lifestyles and the increase in outdoor activities have increased the growth for patio umbrella market. Over the past two years, the implementation of patio umbrellas increased significantly due to more individuals purchasing for residential use and implementation of patio umbrellas in hotels and resorts to increase the overall attention and attract customers.

Patio Umbrella Market Overview

The adjustment in lifestyle, rapid urbanization and the rise in demand for such umbrellas from the tourism industry have proved to be advantageous for the patio umbrella market. Consumers are color-coordinating their patio umbrellas with the lounge chairs according to their budget, taste and personal preference.

Manufacturers are looking forward to providing attractive and cost-effective patio umbrellas to leverage itself from its competitor. The growth of the travel and tourism industry is considered to be the major factor for the growth of the patio umbrella market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Competitive landscape

Patio Umbrella Market Key Players

The patio umbrella market is characterized by the presence of a large number of regional companies offering a variety of products. Some of the key players in the patio umbrella market are: Tucci LLC, Royal Botania, Tribu, Caravita GmbH, Kettal, Scolaro Parsol SRL, Varaschin, Umbrosa, Barlow Tyrie, Umbrosa, Sun Garden USA, FIM, Foxcat, KE Outddor Designs, Shadescapes Americas, MakMux Australia, Symo Parasol, Mobika Garden, Rausch Classics GmbH and Ombrellificio Crema S.A.S

Patio Umbrella Market Regional Overview

Accelerating urbanization and growth of the construction industry in emerging countries, such as India and China, is increasing the sales of patio umbrellas in the Asia Pacific region. The growing popularity of outdoor living spaces in urban residences is expected to increase in the coming years and is likely to improve the patio umbrella market.

North America and Europe already have a fair share in the patio umbrella market due to the growing urban lifestyle, rise in disposable incomes and high spending rate in North America and Europe. Latin America and Oceania will have a fair share for the patio umbrella market followed by the Middle East & Africa.

Year-over-year growth of various segments

Shares and size of the leading regional market

CAGR of various key regional markets and their shares in the global market

Patio Umbrella Market Segmentation

The patio umbrella market can be segmented on the basis of size, style, base material and sales-channel.

On the basis of size, the patio umbrella market can be segmented into:

5 – 7 Feet

5 – 10 Feet

> 10.5 Feet

On the basis of type, the patio umbrella market can be segmented into:

Cantilever

Commercial

Rectangular

Standard Pole

Tilt

Others

On the basis of base type, the patio umbrella market can be segmented into:

Wood

Metal

Plastic

On the basis of sales channel, the patio umbrella market can be segmented into:

Specialty Stores

Online Third Party Company Website

Others

On the basis of application, the patio umbrella market can be segmented into:

Commercial

Residential

The global patio umbrella market is segmented on the basis of size, style, base-material, sales channel and application where the style segment is much differentiated due to the different requirement of patio umbrellas. Numerous key players are involved in the production, marketing and delivery of patio umbrella through its online mediums of third-party online vendors.

